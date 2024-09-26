 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball goes up for auction with starting bid of $500,000
James Franklin
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, news, trends, and stats
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes starts Presidents Cup with beer chug

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansasprev_240926.jpg
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
nbc_ffhh_tnfbestbets_240926.jpg
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball goes up for auction with starting bid of $500,000
James Franklin
Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Penn State Nittany Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, news, trends, and stats
2024 Presidents Cup - Day One
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes starts Presidents Cup with beer chug

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansasprev_240926.jpg
NASCAR Cup playoffs Round of 12 begins at Kansas
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
nbc_ffhh_tnfbestbets_240926.jpg
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Harrison Jr. leads Berry's Week 4 WR/TE Love/Hate

September 26, 2024 12:09 PM
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the Love/Hate list for pass catchers in Week 4, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Nico Collins, Garrett Wilson and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqb_240926.jpg
11:22
Murray, Richardson top Week 4 QB Love/Hate list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnfbestbets_240926.jpg
3:29
Week 4 TNF best bets: Ride with Ferguson, Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_berryflex_240926.jpg
1:41
Berry’s flex picks for Week 4: Fields, Jennings
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterbs_240926.jpg
15:44
Berry’s Week 4 RB Love/Hate: Jones, Achane lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240925.jpg
9:04
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tlawrence_240925.jpg
6:26
Lawrence is ‘droppable’ in 1QB leagues
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_240925.jpg
5:22
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wrtalk_240925.jpg
9:18
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tetalk_240925.jpg
8:22
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dswift_240925.jpg
4:32
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_240924.jpg
4:53
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_240924.jpg
4:52
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
Now Playing