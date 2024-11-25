 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Bears at Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Aftermath: Saquon’s record-setting day, Bucky Irving’s big afternoon and more
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas stays at No. 1 ahead of showdown vs. No. 11 Duke; Ole Miss, Mississippi St. back in AP Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_bte_giants_241125.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Giants-Cowboys on Thanksgiving
nbc_bte_lions_bears_241125.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bears-Lions on Thanksgiving
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsmiavne_241125.jpg
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Watch Now

Berry breaks down his soul-crushing weekend

November 25, 2024 11:44 AM
Matthew Berry is down bad after a rough weekend that culminated with a heartbreaking Commanders loss that earned him some grief from Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher.
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsmiavne_241125.jpg
4:25
Tagovailoa, Dolphins trending upward
nbc_ffhh_rotonewsminvchi_241125.jpg
6:21
Jones breaks TD drought, Vikings beat Bears
nbc_ffhh_steelersstnf_241122__182333.jpg
5:27
Warren has better TNF fantasy outing than Harris
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241122__648330.jpg
6:27
Is Williams still a top-10 RB play in Week 12?
nbc_ffhh_waivers_241122.jpg
1:12
Snatch up QBs Maye, DeVito on Week 12 waivers
nbc_ffhh_nickchubb_241122.jpg
3:43
Chubb leads Browns to snowy TNF win over Steelers
nbc_ffhh_draftkings_241122.jpg
2:35
This Evans prop bet is an enticing Week 12 play
nbc_ffhh_injuries_241122.jpg
7:54
Purdy, Lamb, Smith headline key Week 12 injuries
nbc_ffhh_brownstnf_241122.jpg
5:55
Browns’ Jeudy could be viable WR2 moving forward
nbc_ffhh_dannycarter_241122.jpg
5:28
Maye, Odunze, Sanders are Week 12 sleeper plays
nbc_ffhh_danieljones_241122.jpg
0:55
Fantasy implications of Giants releasing QB Jones
nbc_ffhh_lovehateqbsv2_241121.jpg
13:05
Murray headlines Berry’s Week 12 QB Love list
