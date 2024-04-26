 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round One
Grace Kim fires 64 to grab early lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share Zurich lead, enjoying New Orleans
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240425.jpg
Williams could thrive in a ‘loaded’ Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_xavierlegette_240425.jpg
Analyzing Legette’s fantasy fit with Panthers
nbc_ffhh_rickypearsall_240425.jpg
Pearsall adds to 49ers’ fantasy weapons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round One
Grace Kim fires 64 to grab early lead at JM Eagle LA Championship
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round One
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share Zurich lead, enjoying New Orleans
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240425.jpg
Williams could thrive in a ‘loaded’ Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_xavierlegette_240425.jpg
Analyzing Legette’s fantasy fit with Panthers
nbc_ffhh_rickypearsall_240425.jpg
Pearsall adds to 49ers’ fantasy weapons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Draft Round 1 recap: Fantasy takeaways

April 26, 2024 12:34 AM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher recap the first round of action from the 2024 NFL Draft, giving their reactions from a fantasy football perspective.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240425.jpg
2:36
Williams could thrive in a ‘loaded’ Bears offense
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_xavierlegette_240425.jpg
1:53
Analyzing Legette’s fantasy fit with Panthers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rickypearsall_240425.jpg
1:37
Pearsall adds to 49ers’ fantasy weapons
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_xavierworthy_240425.jpg
1:56
Worthy finds ‘dream’ fantasy spot with Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_brianthomas_240425.jpg
1:52
Thomas Jr. is a ‘big play threat’ for Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_brockbowers_240425.jpg
1:56
Raiders not the best fit for Bowers in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bonix_240425.jpg
1:59
Nix ‘should start right away’ with Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jjmccarthy_240425.jpg
1:57
McCarthy lands in great fantasy spot with MIN
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_romeodunze_240425.jpg
1:53
Analyzing Odunze’s fantasy value with Bears
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_michaelpenix_240425.jpg
2:01
Penix Jr.'s fantasy outlook is ‘murky’ with ATL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_maliknabers_240425.jpg
2:00
Nabers will be an ‘explosive threat’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_marvinharrison_240425.jpg
2:00
Cardinals a great landing spot for Harrison Jr.
Now Playing