Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Fantasy Football Week 5 Start Sit Decisions: Brian Thomas Jr. keeps rolling
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
Cut Line: Monahan and Al-Rumayyan together, a good sign or a very good photo op?
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
Packers vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dls_marlinsmanagement_241004.jpg
Marlins display ‘special level of dysfunction’
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241004.jpg
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_241004.jpg
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Fantasy Football Week 5 Start Sit Decisions: Brian Thomas Jr. keeps rolling
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day One
Cut Line: Monahan and Al-Rumayyan together, a good sign or a very good photo op?
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
Packers vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_dls_marlinsmanagement_241004.jpg
Marlins display ‘special level of dysfunction’
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241004.jpg
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_241004.jpg
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays

October 4, 2024 11:59 AM
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to offer up some under-the-radar players worth a look in fantasy football, including the Panthers' Xavier Legette, Colts' Trey Sermon and Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241004.jpg
4:09
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_241004.jpg
3:07
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotonews_241004.jpg
14:25
Pump brakes on Pitts; Robinson a ‘mid-tier RB2'?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_mayfieldcousins_241004.jpg
17:17
Rather have Mayfield or Cousins in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qblovesv3_241003.jpg
6:14
Expect big fantasy days for Love, Purdy in Week 5
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_241003.jpg
1:51
Cousins, Shepard lead Bucs-Falcons player props
Now Playing
nbc_berry_jamesonsegment_241003.jpg
2:16
Ford, Atwell highlight Week 5 flex plays
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qbhates_241003.jpg
2:35
Mahomes belongs on fantasy benches vs. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_berry_hatepasscatchers_241003.jpg
6:06
Dolphins’ Hill is a ‘dicey flex play’ vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_berry_brianthomasjr_241003.jpg
5:13
Jags’ Thomas Jr. is a must-start moving forward
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovepasscatchers_241003.jpg
9:19
Metcalf primed to feast in fantasy against Giants
Now Playing
nbc_berry_haterbs_241003.jpg
3:37
Lower expectations for Conner, Moss in Week 5
Now Playing