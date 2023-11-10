 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns
NFL Best Bets, Week 10: 49ers vs Jaguars, Cowboys vs Giants
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valiyeva doping case decision expected by end of January
Boston Common Golf
Cut Line: McIlroy embraces peace and team play

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231110.jpg
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231110.jpg
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
nbc_ffhh_playernewsv2_231110.jpg
Foreman will continue to be ‘fantasy-relevant’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns
NFL Best Bets, Week 10: 49ers vs Jaguars, Cowboys vs Giants
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Kamila Valieva
Kamila Valiyeva doping case decision expected by end of January
Boston Common Golf
Cut Line: McIlroy embraces peace and team play

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231110.jpg
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231110.jpg
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
nbc_ffhh_playernewsv2_231110.jpg
Foreman will continue to be ‘fantasy-relevant’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith's coaching makes Allgeier a fantasy play

November 10, 2023 01:05 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter discuss why Tyler Allgeier's red zone touches make him playable in fantasy and why Gabe Davis is the ultimate boom-or-bust player.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231110.jpg
3:28
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231110.jpg
7:02
What Montgomery’s return means for Gibbs
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernewsv2_231110.jpg
8:46
Foreman will continue to be ‘fantasy-relevant’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehate_231109.jpg
10:29
Berry’s Week 10 QB Love/Hate led by Burrow, Watson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_tnf_231109.jpg
4:23
Berry’s fantasy preview for Panthers vs. Bears
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehatewrv2_231109.jpg
10:14
Berry’s Week 10 WR Love/Hate: Metcalf, Cooper lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lovehaterb_231109_1920x1080_2281007171602__321787.jpg
17:21
Berry’s Week 10 RB Love/Hate: Pollard, Ford lead
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayernews_231109.jpg
5:33
Impact of Chase, Pierce injuries in Week 10
Now Playing
Amon-Ra-MPX.jpg
14:06
St. Brown credits OC Johnson for rise to stardom
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_231108.jpg
12:54
Week 10 outlook for Stroud, White, Dotson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pickett_231108.jpg
2:40
Week 10 early lines: Packers-Steelers, NYG-DAL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_openclose_231108.jpg
16:19
Week 10 start/sits: Cook, Purdy, Brown, Robinson
Now Playing