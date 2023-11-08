 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

thegrove_1920.jpg
LIV reportedly looking at current KFT stop as future tournament host
nbc_golf_gt_oliverbetschartintv_231108.jpg
A 15-year-old is playing this week’s PGA Tour event in Bermuda
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_moto_smxarteckantribute_231108.jpg
Weigandt pays tribute to the late Eckman
nbc_bfa_michsignstealing_231108.jpg
What happens to Michigan, Harbaugh amid scandal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

thegrove_1920.jpg
LIV reportedly looking at current KFT stop as future tournament host
nbc_golf_gt_oliverbetschartintv_231108.jpg
A 15-year-old is playing this week’s PGA Tour event in Bermuda
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the 71-year-old’s first job as MLB manager since 2014

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_steelerspackers_231107.jpg
How Pickett, Steelers match up at home vs. Packers
nbc_moto_smxarteckantribute_231108.jpg
Weigandt pays tribute to the late Eckman
nbc_bfa_michsignstealing_231108.jpg
What happens to Michigan, Harbaugh amid scandal?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

St. Brown: Lions' offense is 'super exciting'

November 8, 2023 04:08 PM
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher chat with Lions' superstar WR Amon-Ra St. Brown about his relationship with fans, his elite standing in fantasy football, working with OC Ben Johnson and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_231108.jpg
12:54
Week 10 outlook for Stroud, White, Dotson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pickett_231108.jpg
2:40
Week 10 early lines: Packers-Steelers, NYG-DAL
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_openclose_231108.jpg
16:19
Week 10 start/sits: Cook, Purdy, Brown, Robinson
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rotoworldplayernews_231108.jpg
13:40
Berry’s Week 10 QB news: Fields, Levis, Wentz
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwrsv2_231107.jpg
11:54
Eye Dell, Douglas on Week 10 WR waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231107__884611.jpg
1:57
Croucher joins O’Connell for COY bandwagon
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbstesdst_231107.jpg
12:25
Berry: Pick up Murray on waivers if you can
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredrbsv2_231107.jpg
16:45
Herbert a top option on Week 10 RB waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_231107.jpg
3:44
Berry’s Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_weekend_warriors_231106.jpg
6:33
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231106.jpg
2:56
Will Herbert put up numbers against the Jets?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_playernews_231106.jpg
33:01
Stroud’s monster performance headlines Week 9
Now Playing