Watch Now
Is Steelers WR Pickens playable in fantasy?
With Anthony Richardson back under center for the Colts and with the Steelers facing a strong Jets defense, Michael Pittman Jr. and George Pickens are atop Matthew Berry's wide receiver Hate list for fantasy Week 7.
Up Next
Means, Moreau overs worth bets against Broncos?
Means, Moreau overs worth bets against Broncos?
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher both like a couple Saints receivers' overs against the Broncos amid a slew of injuries, while Connor Rogers is going in a different direction.
WRs Johnson, Evans primed for big fantasy Week 7
WRs Johnson, Evans primed for big fantasy Week 7
Matthew Berry shares his pass-catcher Love/Hate in fantasy Week 7, led by Diontae Johnson as a bright spot in Carolina and Mike Evans primed for a big game for Tampa Bay. FFHH also debates Zay Flowers' fantasy ceiling.
Daniels set for another huge game in Week 7 v. CAR
Daniels set for another huge game in Week 7 v. CAR
Lamar Jackson said Jayden Daniels deserves the hype he's gotten this year — and that hype now includes a spot atop Matthew Berry's fantasy QB ranking for Week 7. Berry shares why, plus more notable QB Loves and Hates.
Brown, Geno among Berry’s top Week 7 flex plays
Brown, Geno among Berry's top Week 7 flex plays
Matthew Berry gives some of his favorite fantasy football Week 7 flex options -- a quarterback, a running back and two pass-catchers.
Williams, Mason headline Berry’s RB Love/Hate
Williams, Mason headline Berry's RB Love/Hate
Matthew Berry explains why Los Angeles Rams star Kyren Williams leads his fantasy Week 7 running back Love/Hate list, which also features Tony Pollard (again), J.K. Dobbins, Jordan Mason and more.
Berry’s early angles for Panthers vs. Commanders
Berry's early angles for Panthers vs. Commanders
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. reveal which early lines and matchups they're targeting on the Week 7 slate, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Engram, Bowers poised to lead Week 7 tight ends
Engram, Bowers poised to lead Week 7 tight ends
Fantasy Football Happy Hour dives into Week 7 fantasy outlooks for a trio of tight ends trending up, including Evan Engram, Brock Bowers, and Mark Andrews.
How Wilson would impact Steelers’ offense
How Wilson would impact Steelers' offense
Matthew Berry details why Russell Wilson won’t move the needle for Pittsburgh’s fantasy-relevant pieces, a larger worry for the Steelers' ongoing quarterback struggles.
Cooper becomes an instant fantasy WR2 with Bills
Cooper becomes an instant fantasy WR2 with Bills
Amari Cooper was "borderline unstartable" in Cleveland, but after his trade to Buffalo, Matthew Berry says the veteran WR should maintain a weekly presence in the WR18-22 range.
49ers’ Aiyuk is ‘due’ to produce against Chiefs
49ers' Aiyuk is 'due' to produce against Chiefs
Matthew Berry & Co. assess Week 7 outlooks for several pass catchers with a wide range of outcomes, including Brandon Aiyuk, Michael Pittman, Jordan Addison, and Sam LaPorta.
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
Expecting a "more efficient" Miami offense, De'Von Achane makes Matthew Berry's Week 7 lineups, while Zack Moss finds himself fading further from weekly fantasy relevancy.