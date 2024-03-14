Watch Now
Updated outlooks for Johnson, Davis, Gesicki
FFHH explores notable pass catcher moves after the first major waves of NFL free agency, including Diontae Johnson to Carolina, Gabe Davis to Jacksonville and Mike Gesicki to Cincinnati.
Ridley joining Titans is a fantasy ‘downgrade’
Fantasy Football Happy Hour explains why Calvin Ridley’s move from Jacksonville to AFC South rival Tennessee negatively impacts his 2024 fantasy outlook.
Will Mayfield, Wilson be fantasy viable in 2024?
Fantasy Football Happy Hour analyzes Baker Mayfield's 2024 outlook without Dave Canales and whether Russell Wilson will be anymore more than a bye-week streamer.
Berry: Jacobs returns to RB1 status in Green Bay
Fantasy Football Happy Hour debates whether Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley will have more fantasy value with their new teams before they discuss Joe Mixon’s trade to the Texans.
Cousins joining Falcons is ‘massive’ for fantasy
FFHH looks at the exciting fantasy potential for Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson following Kirk Cousins joining the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
Free agency’s impact on 2024 fantasy RB rankings
Matthew Berry & Co. discuss the early ripple effects of free agent running back signings and how they’ll impact 2024 fantasy rankings for a historically volatile position group.
Henry is a ‘lock’ for double-digit TDs with Ravens
FFHH explores Derrick Henry's fantasy fit with the Baltimore Ravens and why it was an "underrated" signing, one that firmly places the veteran RB in the "best offense he's ever played on."
Berry prefers Spears at cost over Pollard in 2024
Matthew Berry & Co. highlight why they aren't huge fans of Tony Pollard landing in Tennessee and D'Andre Swift entering a "mess" of a backfield in Chicago.
Comparing fits for Edwards with LAC, Ekeler in WAS
Between competition with Brian Robinson for high-value touches and likely working with a rookie QB, Austin Ekeler could struggle to replicate his fantasy output from his prime days with the Chargers.
Worthy, Pearsall among Scouting Combine standouts
Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher highlight the biggest winners and losers from this year’s Scouting Combine with Connor Rogers, who offers what stood out to him from several prospect performances.
Berry: Robinson primed for a ‘monster’ 2024 season
Matthew Berry unpacks things he heard at this year's Scouting Combine, including a positive report from Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on RB Brian Robinson, why Travis Kelce isn't his 2024 TE1 and more.
Barkley is a ‘luxury’ the Giants don’t need
Fantasy Football Happy Hour details why a split between Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants remains the best move for both sides after the NFL franchise tag deadline.