MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats
Sidney Crosby Olympic Hockey
As 2024-25 NHL season starts, 2026 Olympic men’s hockey tournament takes shape
NFL: SEP 22 49ers at Rams
Week 3 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lfpc_hugheswalkntalk_240924.jpg
Hughes ready to ‘embrace the chaos’ in Montreal
nbc_golf_lfpc_intlteambonding_240924.jpg
International team bonding ahead of Presidents Cup
nbc_nas_fancambristol_240924.jpg
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup Series playoff race at Bristol

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Darnold ‘shouldn’t be available’ in fantasy

September 24, 2024 12:10 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top available quarterbacks in fantasy football, explaining why Sam Darnold and Andy Dalton are players to target through waivers.
nbc_ffhh_mnfrecap_240924.jpg
4:53
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_240924.jpg
4:52
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_240924.jpg
12:01
Jets’ Allen is a ‘legit weapon’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewr_240924.jpg
14:34
49ers’ Jennings is the ‘No. 1 pickup’ in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_commandersbengalspreview_240923.jpg
2:18
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
nbc_ffhh_jagsbillsprvv2_240923.jpg
2:01
Will Allen step up against Jaguars?
nbc_ffhh_mnfpreview_240923.jpg
1:44
Best player prop-bets in Week 3 MNF doubleheader
nbc_richardsonstruggles_240923.jpg
5:12
Is it time to panic about Richardson?
nbc_weekendwarriors_240923.jpg
7:25
Berry buying Dalton as a legit fantasy starter
nbc_ffhh_jenningsbreakout_240923.jpg
10:02
Has Jennings earned a bigger role with the 49ers?
nbc_ffhh_henryimpresses_240923.jpg
5:31
Henry proves he’s still a top RB against Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_darnoldexcels_240923.jpg
6:29
Darnold a ‘legit borderline QB1' with Vikings
