Week 3 lines: Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review early DraftKings lines for several Week 3 matchups including Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings and more.
Robinson, Nacua can keep things rolling in Week 3
Matthew Berry explains why early-season fantasy darlings Brian Robinson, Puka Nacua and Hunter Henry should continue to deliver ahead of Week 3 matchups.
Ekeler’s injury presents uncertainty for fantasy
Matthew Berry weighs in on Austin Ekeler's injury status and explains why the lack of a clear timetable presents several concerns for fantasy lineups.
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
Matthew Berry runs through some of his toughest running back start/sit decisions for Week 3 including Najee Harris, Dameon Pierce and Alexander Mattison.
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour explain why Bears QB Justin Fields is a shaky QB option in Week 3 against the Chiefs and why his early struggles are concerning.
Berry: Hunt won’t have ‘standalone’ fantasy value
Matthew Berry looks at the fantasy implications of Kareem Hunt returning to the Browns and explains why Jerome Ford will likely remain the lead back in Cleveland.
Berry’s RB pickups: Ford the ‘clear-cut’ top add
Matthew Berry reviews which running backs fantasy managers should prioritize on Week 3 waivers including Jerome Ford, Roschon Johnson and Tyjae Spears.
Pickens is an upside WR3 in Johnson’s absence
Matthew Berry analyzes the Steelers offense after its Monday night clash with the Browns, detailing George Pickens' immediate outlook and Jaylen Warren's role.
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Matthew Berry explains what fantasy managers should consider doing with Deshaun Watson after his early struggles this season.
Fantasy fallout from Chubb’s season-ending injury
Matthew Berry weighs in on the fantasy implications of Nick Chubb's season-ending injury, highlighting how the loss impacts Cleveland's offense and more.
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Matthew Berry runs through his top quarterback and tight waiver wire targets for Week 3, potential drop candidates and D/ST streamers.
Berry’s Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Matthew Berry highlights his favorite wide receiver waiver wire adds including a trio of Texans, Tutu Atwell, Josh Reynolds and more.