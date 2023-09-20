 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_freeman_230920.jpg
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: Ohio State’s sudden efficiency, Pittsburgh’s QB troubles, USC’s control issues

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_replayreview_230920.jpg
How the NFL can improve replay review
nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round
Plantation Course has reopening date after Maui wildfires
Adeline Gray
Adeline Gray wins ninth medal at world wrestling championships, first as a mom
nbc_cfb_xfinityb1gconnections_freeman_230920.jpg
Notre Dame’s 2023 Opponents: Ohio State’s sudden efficiency, Pittsburgh’s QB troubles, USC’s control issues

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_replayreview_230920.jpg
How the NFL can improve replay review
nbc_bfa_parkerondeionsanders_230920.jpg
Parker: Keep same energy when Colorado loses
nbc_bfa_parkerohtani_230920.jpg
Will Ohtani’s injury affect contract value?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Week 3 lines: Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings

September 20, 2023 01:44 PM
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew review early DraftKings lines for several Week 3 matchups including Broncos-Dolphins, Chargers-Vikings and more.
Up Next
nbc_berry_eatingood_230920.jpg
10:42
Robinson, Nacua can keep things rolling in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_berry_ekelerinjury_230920.jpg
4:30
Ekeler’s injury presents uncertainty for fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbtoughstarts_230920.jpg
10:07
Berry’s Week 3 RB start/sits: Harris, Mattison
Now Playing
nbc_berry_justinfields_230920.jpg
4:50
Fields is a risky fantasy QB option in Week 3
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kareemhuntbrowns_230920.jpg
5:05
Berry: Hunt won’t have ‘standalone’ fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_waiverwirerbs_230919.jpg
15:49
Berry’s RB pickups: Ford the ‘clear-cut’ top add
Now Playing
nbc_berry_steelersoffensev2_230919.jpg
4:27
Pickens is an upside WR3 in Johnson’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_berry_deshaunstruggles_230919.jpg
3:41
Berry’s fantasy sell-high scenarios for Watson
Now Playing
nbc_berry_chubbinjury_230919.jpg
6:55
Fantasy fallout from Chubb’s season-ending injury
Now Playing
nbc_berry_qbsantewaiversv2_230919.jpg
3:06
Love, Stafford are prime Week 3 QB waiver adds
Now Playing
MPX.jpg
8:33
Berry’s Week 3 WR waiver wire adds: Dell, Atwell
Now Playing
saints.jpg
4:29
Berry’s Saints-Panthers fantasy takeaways
Now Playing