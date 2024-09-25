Watch Now
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why David Montgomery and Aaron Jones are great fantasy plays in Week 4, breaking down each player's role in high-powered offenses.
Lawrence is ‘droppable’ in 1QB leagues
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down Trevor Lawrence's struggles with the Jacksonville Jaguars, explaining why he's an unplayable fantasy quarterback until further notice.
What Thielen, Warren injuries mean in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson discuss the injuries to Jaylen Warren and Adam Thielen, particularly how both will impact the fantasy production of players like Cordarrelle Patterson and Xavier Legette.
Should Shaheed, Worthy get starts in Week 4?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate the fantasy outlooks for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Xavier Worthy in Week 4, breaking down the potential for each receiver given their matchups.
Kelce shouldn’t cause managers to panic just yet
The FFHH crew explains why Travis Kelce must be started against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 and why it may be time to bail on Mark Andrews in 2024.
Is Swift a viable fantasy play given struggles?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why D'Andre Swift lacks the fantasy upside to be a strong start in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Daniels puts up dominant display vs. Bengals
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Jayden Daniels' impressive fantasy showing through three weeks, breaking down why his dual-threat ability makes him a top fantasy quarterback.
Kmet, Conklin lead top TE waiver targets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher evaluate Cole Kmet and Tyler Conklin as waiver wire targets in fantasy football, questioning the outlook for both players after big fantasy games.
Jets’ Allen is a ‘legit weapon’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry explains why Braelon Allen could have an increased role with the New York Jets' offense in the coming weeks and how Bucky Irving is a strong stash play in fantasy football.
Darnold ‘shouldn’t be available’ in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at the top available quarterbacks in fantasy football, explaining why Sam Darnold and Andy Dalton are players to target through waivers.
49ers’ Jennings is the ‘No. 1 pickup’ in fantasy
The FFHH crew breaks down the top fantasy football waiver options at wide receiver, explaining why Jauan Jennings is the No. 1 pickup after his monster Week 3 showing against the Los Angeles Rams.
Is Robinson Jr. a reliable option against Bengals?
The FFHH crew pick the key players to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football showdown between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals.