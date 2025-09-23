 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma QB John Mateer to undergo surgery on throwing hand; expected to return this season
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Colts at Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Titans at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_250923.jpg
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_dart_250923.jpg
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma QB John Mateer to undergo surgery on throwing hand; expected to return this season
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Colts at Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Titans at Texans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_250923.jpg
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_dart_250923.jpg
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup

September 23, 2025 05:56 PM
Pro Football Focus highlights key players in a heavyweight NFC matchup in Week 4 as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Related Videos

nbc_simms_lionsoffense_250923.jpg
09:40
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_dart_250923.jpg
06:16
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart
nbc_simms_bearsoffense_250923.jpg
11:02
Simms: Williams is going to be a superstar
nbc_simms_afcnorthodds_v2_250923.jpg
02:43
Ravens remain favorites in AFC North
nbc_simms_ravensfake_250923.jpg
12:45
Ravens could not match Lions’ level of physicality
nbc_ffhh_lionsravens_250923.jpg
07:32
Lions-Ravens fantasy takeaways: Detroit RBs go off
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250923.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 4 early lines: Seahawks, Browns, Colts
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250923.jpg
07:30
NYG’s Dart can be a ‘borderline top-12' fantasy QB
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbteV2_250923.jpg
02:51
Week 4 waiver wire quarterbacks, tight ends to add
nbc_ffhh_restofrbs_250923.jpg
04:46
Waiver wire RB targets after Benson: Corum, Marks
nbc_ffhh_widereceivers_250923.jpg
18:06
Ayomanor, Tucker lead Week 4 waiver wire WR adds
nbc_ffhh_treybenson_250923.jpg
07:59
Cardinals’ Benson has ‘league-winner’ potential
feverimageindiana.jpg
01:57
Bet on under when Colts take on Rams in Week 4
ravensthumbnail.jpg
02:03
Which 1-2 team will win Sunday: Ravens or Chiefs?
henry.jpg
09:41
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
goffthumbnailimage.jpg
01:25
Take Lions to cover against Browns in Week 4
footballthumbnailone.jpg
01:29
Bet on over when Patriots host Panthers in Week 4
herbert_new_mpx.jpg
01:49
Bet Chargers to cover on the road against Giants
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
03:00
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
03:42
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3
nbc_pft_lionsgutsyV2_250923.jpg
12:03
Lions’ ‘knockout punch’ late vs. Ravens was gutsy
ravensshort.jpg
10:32
Analyzing moment game started to get away from BAL
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
01:06
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
06:47
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
02:16
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time
nbc_pft_nickbosainjury_250923.jpg
02:44
49ers take ‘committee approach’ after Bosa injury
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250923.jpg
04:09
Callahan feels Titans aren’t far away from winning
nbc_pft_falconshilliard_250923.jpg
05:50
Florio: ATL ‘rearranging deck chairs on Titanic’
nbc_pft_findawaytowin_250923.jpg
03:51
Campbell commends Lions for finding a way to win
nbc_pft_selfscout_250923.jpg
03:53
Why self-scouting is so vital to NFL teams

Latest Clips

nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
jordannewthumb.jpg
01:30
Vikings’ Addison profiles as ‘high-variance WR3'
omarion_new.jpg
01:32
Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?
nbc_golf_jeep2_250923.jpg
03:35
Holes nine to twelve ‘most pivotal’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
nbc_moto_bmomentslv_250923.jpg
10:21
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments
henryfumblelions.jpg
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
raventhumbnailfumble.jpg
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
nbc_golf_jeepinsight_250923.jpg
02:25
Insights of holes three to five at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_pl_supergab_250923.jpg
07:09
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
nbc_pl_netbustersmw5_250923.jpg
25:34
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5
nbc_plp_genxg_gravenberch_250923.jpg
07:30
Gravenberch was ‘world class’ against Everton
feverthumbnailcorrect.jpg
01:25
Can Fever continue to prove people wrong vs. Aces?
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrick_250923.jpg
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC
nbc_dps_jimharbaugh_250923.jpg
13:34
Harbaugh: There’s nothing Herbert isn’t good at
cup_playoffs_kansas.jpg
30
Cup playoffs carry high stakes in the heartland
nbc_moto_t24_rcrv_250923.jpg
04:04
RC, RV competing in McGrath’s Holeshot challenge
deegan_shimoda_beef.jpg
09:40
Examining ‘beef’ in SuperMotocross after Las Vegas
deegan_shimoda.jpg
15:05
Shimoda ‘never flinched’ from Deegan’s attacks
lawrence_brothers.jpg
01:11
How does ‘Dazzy’ keep Lawrence brothers grounded?
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup