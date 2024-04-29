Watch Now
Falcons send mixed messages by drafting Penix Jr.
PFT reacts to Falcons’ brass defending the Michael Penix Jr. pick at No. 8 overall, explaining why the decision is an “indictment” of what Atlanta believes it has in Kirk Cousins.
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
Mike Florio and Chris Simms highlight their biggest winners from the 2024 NFL Draft, including Daniel Jones after the Giants passed on a QB, the Eagles' value picks and more.
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft
From "steal of the draft" Quinyon Mitchell to Cooper DeJean, the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman proved the "best built team in football" is much improved after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Why New England drafted Milton after taking Maye
PFT explains why the Patriots deserve credit for taking QB Joe Milton later on in the 2024 NFL Draft, where he'll face significantly less pressure than No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye.
Lloyd to Packers among best NFL draft RB fits
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their favorite running back landing spots from the 2024 NFL Draft, including MarShawn Lloyd to Green Bay and Isaac Guerendo to San Francisco.
Report: Elliott, Cowboys set to reunite
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the news that veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott will reportedly return to the Dallas Cowboys.
Falcons ‘self-sabotage’ relationship with Cousins
PFT examines how Kirk Cousins’ injury history and massive contract could factor into his future with the Falcons after their decision to draft Michael Penix Jr.
Simms: ATL’s Penix Jr. pick a ‘waste of an asset’
PFT revisits the Atlanta Falcons' shocking decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. and how it reflects the organization’s mismanagement of assets in an era when they’re "at a premium."
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty agree Joe Alt is a solid fit with Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, where the former Notre Dame standout should pair nicely with Rashawn Slater.
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Following a run of offensive players to begin the 2024 NFL Draft, Laiatu Latu and Byron Murphy II were among the most notable defensive players picked in the first round.
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy
PFT details why the 2024 NFL Draft's wide receiver run is a larger sign of the league's shift towards targeting explosive playmakers while still on rookie deals.
Broncos ‘didn’t play games’ in QB search with Nix
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate Bo Nix's fit in the Broncos offense and share why the 24-year-old is a "good fit" with head coach Sean Payton.