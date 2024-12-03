 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
nbc_pft_jetsqbsituation_241203.jpg
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
nbc_pft_jetsqbsituation_241203.jpg
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jeudy puts on a show in return to Denver

December 3, 2024 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain how Jerry Jeudy is an example of how when a player is a good fit for an organization, they can really thrive.
Up Next
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
6:27
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
9:53
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsqbsituation_241203.jpg
2:05
Ulbrich feels Rodgers gives Jets best shot to win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_241203.jpg
9:23
PFT Draft: Bears head coach candidates
Now Playing
nbc_pft_warreneberflus_241203.jpg
7:25
Warren: We could’ve handled firing Eberflus better
Now Playing
nbc_pft_poles_241203.jpg
5:56
Poles will remain Bears GM, hire next coach
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccafrey_241203.jpg
7:50
Wear and tear is too much on 49ers veterans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jameisturnovers_241203.jpg
5:18
Winston owns his turnovers in an authentic way
Now Playing
nbc_pft_broncos_241203.jpg
8:34
Broncos could be a problem for teams in playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jameis_241203.jpg
12:33
Winston understands the heartbeat of the Browns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
2:04
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
3:36
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
Now Playing