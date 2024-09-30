Watch Now
Bills lacked intensity in blowout loss to Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess what went wrong for Josh Allen and the Bills against the Ravens, including their lack of urgency and what Buffalo must fix after Week 4.
Ravens on ‘upward trajectory’ after handling Bills
PFT evaluates Baltimore's "statement" win over Buffalo, where Derrick Henry delivered a vintage performance and the defense silenced Josh Allen & Co.
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack everything going wrong with the Browns, and it starts with Deshaun Watson and the offense.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Rodgers Nix’ed’
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 4, including a strong performance from the Colts' Joe Flacco and an ugly New York Jets loss to the Denver Broncos.
Simms sees high-scoring affair in Seahawks-Lions
Chris Simms gives his picks for the pair of Monday Night Football games in Week 4, with the Dolphins set up to take down Will Levis and the Titans and the Seahawks and Lions primed for a slugfest.
Is Chiefs’ formula sustainable without Rice?
Chris Simms is certainly worried about the state of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense without Rashee Rice, and he's even ready to call them a defensive-oriented team -- but he's learned not to count them out, either.
Daniels remains unflappable to start NFL career
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed marvel at Jayden Daniels' immediate acclimation to the NFL and admit they need to rethink their evaluations of the Commanders.
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison review key storylines for the Bills and Ravens ahead of their highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend.
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
After Micah Parsons suffered an ankle injury against the Giants on Thursday, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison evaluate how his eventual contract could be impacted by injury history.
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns
PFT revisits the Cowboys' choice to not sign Derrick Henry this offseason and Saquon Barkley's exit from the Giants after both team's run games left much to be desired in Week 4.
McCarthy needed to call timeout before late FG
PFT examines Mike McCarthy's decision to not call a timeout before Brandon Aubrey's rare miss on Thursday, explaining why it could have spelled doom for Dallas.
Harrison: Nabers is the best WR from 2024 draft
Fresh off Malik Nabers' impressive performance vs. the Cowboys, Rodney Harrison says the Giants' rookie already looks like the best wide receiver from the 2024 NFL Draft class.