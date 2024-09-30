 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsangle_240930.jpg
Bills lacked intensity in blowout loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_ravensangle_240930.jpg
Ravens on ‘upward trajectory’ after handling Bills
nbc_simms_raidersbrowns_240929.jpg
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsangle_240930.jpg
Bills lacked intensity in blowout loss to Ravens
nbc_pft_ravensangle_240930.jpg
Ravens on ‘upward trajectory’ after handling Bills
nbc_simms_raidersbrowns_240929.jpg
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bills lacked intensity in blowout loss to Ravens

September 30, 2024 07:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess what went wrong for Josh Allen and the Bills against the Ravens, including their lack of urgency and what Buffalo must fix after Week 4.
Up Next
nbc_pft_ravensangle_240930.jpg
17:00
Ravens on ‘upward trajectory’ after handling Bills
Now Playing
nbc_simms_raidersbrowns_240929.jpg
4:05
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_hyundai_240929.jpg
10:43
Give Me The Headline: ‘Rodgers Nix’ed’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsmnfprev_240930.jpg
1:51
Simms sees high-scoring affair in Seahawks-Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefslac_240929.jpg
5:00
Is Chiefs’ formula sustainable without Rice?
Now Playing
nbc_simms_wasarz_240929.jpg
6:16
Daniels remains unflappable to start NFL career
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
2:40
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
6:26
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
12:57
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aubreymiss_240927.jpg
2:58
McCarthy needed to call timeout before late FG
Now Playing
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240927.jpg
4:05
Harrison: Nabers is the best WR from 2024 draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240927.jpg
6:48
Cowboys can ‘toughen up mentally’ after Week 4 win
Now Playing