Watch Now
Can Wilson keep Jets alive after Rodgers injury?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the New York Jets' options at quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' injury and discuss the possibility of bringing in a veteran to support Zach Wilson.
Up Next
Analyzing Jets odds after Rodgers injury
Analyzing Jets odds after Rodgers injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their thoughts on the update betting lines for the New York Jets following Aaron Rodgers' injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Jets pull off incredible OT comeback against Bills
Jets pull off incredible OT comeback against Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the New York Jets' emotional overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
How dangerous are turf fields in the NFL?
How dangerous are turf fields in the NFL?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Aaron Rodgers' former teammate David Bakhtiari's comments about the NFL's turf fields, and how they contribute to injuries.
Assessing fallout from Rodgers injury
Assessing fallout from Rodgers injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Aaron Rodgers' injury for the New York Jets during his opening drive for his new team against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
Analyzing Young, Stroud NFL Week 1 debuts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the NFL debuts of No. 1 pick Bryce Young and No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud from Week 1.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
PFT Draft: NFL Week 1 Sunday statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the standout performers from Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts and share their thoughts on Anthony Richardson's NFL debut.
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail how Baker Mayfield had success in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Week 1 superlatives: Titans, Ravens underwhelm
Week 1 superlatives: Titans, Ravens underwhelm
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for their NFL Week 1 superlatives, highlighting a lackluster performance from Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill against the New Orleans Saints.
Do Dolphins have the NFL’s most dangerous offense?
Do Dolphins have the NFL's most dangerous offense?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms heap praise on Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill for their Week 1 performances in an instant-classic against the Los Angeles Chargers.
How the Browns stifled Burrow, Bengals
How the Browns stifled Burrow, Bengals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Cleveland Browns' 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.