Can Wilson keep Jets alive after Rodgers injury?

September 12, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the New York Jets' options at quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' injury and discuss the possibility of bringing in a veteran to support Zach Wilson.
