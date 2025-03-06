 Skip navigation
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans
Raiders inform Minshew he’ll be released
PFT Draft: GM you’d want to be this offseason

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn't right word for FA plans

March 6, 2025 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Charean Williams to sift through Jerry Jones’ take on free agency, which contradicted what Stephen said.