Waller reveals near-death experience last season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the importance of being fully invested in the game, and the insight Darren Waller's retirement video gives into his decision to step away from the NFL.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson rounds out the “Damn! Okay” tier of Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, ranking at No. 4 overall for being “one of the most special players in the NFL.”
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
Starting the top-5 of Chris Simms' quarterback rankings is the Los Angeles Rams gunslinger Matthew Stafford, who Simms feels is peaking in terms of physical capability and mental acuity.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert ranks at No. 6 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, sitting in the “Damn! Okay” tier, which recognizes players who “epitomize the franchise quarterback.”
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 2, Josh Allen
Chris Simms says Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is "the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL," putting him at No. 2 in his Top 40 QB Countdown.
Mahomes leads the 2024 NFL MVP odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the NFL MVP odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook and discuss whether Patrick Mahomes can recover from his busy offseason to win another NFL MVP.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 3, Joe Burrow
Chris Simms explains why no player can "surgically dissect" a defense like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, ranking him at No. 3 in his Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QB’s: No. 1, Patrick Mahomes
Chris Simms says Patrick Mahomes has officially reached 'legendary status' and has 'mastered winning' as he takes the top spot in his QB rankings for the second year in a row.
Why NFL requires Sunday Ticket’s high prices
Mike Florio unpacks the ongoing Sunday Ticket trial, including the NFL specifically requiring a high price to protect local broadcasters, and how the trial could change the way the NFL does business moving forward.
Unpacking specifics of Sunday Ticket trial
Mike Florio provides an update on the ongoing Sunday Ticket trial, including the history of the case dating back to 2015 and the potential antirust violations associated with it.
Agree or disagree: Love’s outlook on WR1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of 'Agree or disagree' in which they unpack Jordan Love's comments on WRs, Damien Harris' insight on Mac Jones, and CJ Stroud calling Nico Collins this age's Andre Johnson.
Simms provides insight on Fields vs. Wilson in PIT
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why Steelers QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are outside of his top 20, and whether it's more likely for Fields to replace Wilson or Drew Lock to supplant Daniel Jones.