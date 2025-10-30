 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
How late international game affects Commanders

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hutchinson, Lions agree to four-year extension

October 30, 2025 07:56 AM
Mike Florio unpacks the Lions’ move to keep Aidan Hutchinson under contract for the next four years and compares his deal to the highest paid non-QBs.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
02:11
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality
nbc_pft_wasnamechange_251030.jpg
03:27
Why Commanders are unlikely to change name
nbc_pft_wasinternatgame_251030.jpg
02:06
How late international game affects Commanders
nbc_pft_ravens_dolphins_mailbag_251030.jpg
10:27
PFT Mailbag: Top Ravens-Dolphins storylines
nbc_pft_wasofftrack_251030.jpg
05:19
Identifying what set Commanders off track
nbc_pft_tyler_shough_starting_251030.jpg
02:14
What Shough starting for Saints means for Rattler
nbc_pft_wentz_defends_vikings_251030.jpg
04:46
Wentz clarifies ‘nobody was forcing me to play’
nbc_pft_schottenheimer_251030.jpg
03:37
Schottenheimer gets candid about Cowboys’ record
nbc_pft_jj_mccarthy_251029.jpg
07:21
McCarthy confident his ankle is ready to go Week 9
nbc_pft_garretttradechances_251030.jpg
04:24
Reportedly ‘zero chance’ the Browns trade Garrett
nbc_pft_fullcooperintv_251029.jpg
16:33
DeJean feels ‘built for any of the three’ DB spots
nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
04:18
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
nbc_ffhh_backtofutures_251029.jpg
04:52
Seahawks, Hutchinson CPOY among NFL Week 9 futures
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251029.jpg
07:06
Time to move on entirely from Andrews in fantasy
marv_291025.jpg
07:07
Harrison Jr., Diggs have too much upside to bench
nbc_ffhh_rbblinddates_251029.jpg
11:31
Vidal getting ‘RB1 usage’ after Hampton injury
nbc_ffhh_wrblinddates_251029.jpg
04:09
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
pacheco_291025.jpg
02:45
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
nbc_ffhh_rbopenclose_251029.jpg
10:20
Fire up Etienne, Dowdle for fantasy in Week 9
goff_291025.jpg
02:48
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
05:40
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
nbc_fnia_seahawkswash_251029.jpg
05:42
Commanders in must-win scenario against Seahawks
nbc_fnia_tradedeadline_251029.jpg
11:30
Broncos, Eagles should be buyers at trade deadline
nbc_fnia_midseasonawards_251029.jpg
12:54
Maye, Garrett among FNIA midseason award winners
nbc_fnia_afcstuds_251029.jpg
05:40
Biggest AFC studs: Pats, Steelers, Colts, Broncos
nbc_fnia_referees_251029.jpg
07:47
NFL’s inconsistent officiating overshadows Week 8
GettyImages-2243445414_copy.jpg
07:33
Biggest NFC duds: Commanders, Vikings, Falcons
nbc_roto_bte_broncostexans_251029.jpg
01:54
Texans ‘elite’ defense may expose Broncos offense
nbc_roto_bte_coltssteelers_251029.jpg
01:36
Take Colts’ ‘unstoppable’ offense to beat Steelers
nbc_pff_seahawkswash_251029.jpg
01:44
Players to watch in Seahawks-Commanders on SNF

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_minvlalhl_251029.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Reaves saves Lakers victory vs. MIN
nbc_nba_memvssunshighlights_251029.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Morant’s late jumper lifts Grizzlies
nbc_nba_denvnop_251030.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets rout Pelicans at home
nbc_nba_porvsuta_251029.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Trail Blazers hold off Jazz for win
nbc_soccer_usa6thgoalsears_251029.jpg
01:27
Sears nets a hat trick off the rebound for USWNT
nbc_soccer_usa4thgoal_251029.jpg
55
Sears knocks it in from point-blank range
nbc_soccer_usa3rdgoal_251029.jpg
01:23
Lavelle’s perfectly placed shot gets USWNT to 3-0
nbc_soccer_usa2ndgoal_251029.jpg
01:30
Macario makes it 2-0 for USWNT against New Zealand
nbc_nba_indvsdalhighlights_251029.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Bench carries Mavs to win over Pacers
nbc_soccer_usagaol1_251029.jpg
41
Sears gets the USWNT on the board against NZ
nbc_nba_sacvchihl_251029.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bulls beat Kings to remain unbeaten
uswntnewzealandh-251029.jpg
09:56
Highlights: USWNT v. New Zealand (En Español)
nbc_nba_bknvatlhl_251029.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks lose Young, win against Nets
nbc_nba_clevboshl_251029.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Brown powers Celtics win against Cavs
nbc_nba_orlvsdethighlights_251029.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons dominate Magic in 2nd half
nbc_nba_houvstorhighlights.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Rockets blast Raptors in Toronto
nbc_rtf_dogpicks_251029.jpg
07:27
Week 10 underdog picks: Wake Forest, Cal, SMU
nbc_rtf_uscneb_251029.jpg
05:17
USC, Nebraska have opportunity to reset narratives
nbc_cbb_michbarnesaricointv_251029.jpg
09:18
Barnes Arico: Olson and Swords are ‘them’
nbc_rtf_oktenn_251029.jpg
03:22
Oklahoma-Tennessee feels like an elimination game
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251029.jpg
03:05
Will chaos rule Week 10 before first CFP ranking?
nbc_rtf_heismanrank_251029.jpg
06:02
Simpson, Mendoza lead Auerbach’s Heisman rankings
nbc_rtf_texasvandy_251029.jpg
03:28
Vanderbilt faces big test against Texas
nbc_rtf_lanefuture_251029.jpg
02:11
Perry predicts Kiffin will run it back with Rebels
nbc_rtf_bkreax_251029.jpg
12:07
Why it felt like Kelly didn’t push LSU ‘forward’
nbc_rtf_dabofuture_251029.jpg
04:03
How Swinney could send ‘shockwaves’ to carousel
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251029.jpg
01:20
‘Pretty confident’ Lamar will be back vs. Dolphins
nbc_roto_pacheco_251029.jpg
01:31
Pacheco injury may result in more chances for Hunt
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251029.jpg
01:20
Daniels expected to practice ahead of Week 9
nbc_cbb_osudieblerint_251029.jpg
09:02
OSU HC Diebler preaches ‘winning over everything’