 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayfieldvcousins_241003.jpg
Is Mayfield or Cousins more trustworthy?
nbc_pft_wk5grabag_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 top storylines to follow
nbc_pft_hillonchiefs_241003.jpg
Hill ‘cracked the door open’ on trade speculation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayfieldvcousins_241003.jpg
Is Mayfield or Cousins more trustworthy?
nbc_pft_wk5grabag_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 top storylines to follow
nbc_pft_hillonchiefs_241003.jpg
Hill ‘cracked the door open’ on trade speculation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hill claims he was motivating his teammates

October 3, 2024 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why they weren’t surprised no one on the sidelines appeared to notice what Tyreek Hill had to say.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mayfieldvcousins_241003.jpg
6:41
Is Mayfield or Cousins more trustworthy?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wk5grabag_241003.jpg
7:31
NFL Week 5 top storylines to follow
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hillonchiefs_241003.jpg
7:28
Hill ‘cracked the door open’ on trade speculation
Now Playing
nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
12:35
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
Now Playing
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
19:20
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
Now Playing
kevinoconnell.jpg
1:39
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
6:18
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
16:06
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
5:47
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerscadencev2_241002.jpg
5:01
Saleh ‘playing with matches’ talking about Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerskneev2_241002.jpg
2:36
Rodgers acknowledges knee is ‘a little swollen’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_viking_241002.jpg
7:09
Key notes for Jets-Vikings matchup in London
Now Playing