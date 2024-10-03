Watch Now
Hill claims he was motivating his teammates
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why they weren’t surprised no one on the sidelines appeared to notice what Tyreek Hill had to say.
Is Mayfield or Cousins more trustworthy?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty evaluate which QB they feel more confident in ahead of Week 5 and discuss why the Bucs have plenty of momentum, even though they’re not undefeated like the Vikings.
NFL Week 5 top storylines to follow
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how the Bengals can pull off an upset against the Ravens, if the Vikings or Chiefs are more likely to get their first loss and who the Cowboys’ defense will miss more.
Hill ‘cracked the door open’ on trade speculation
Mike Florio and Devin McCourt dissect what Tyreek Hill said in response to a potential trade back to the Chiefs and why it was just enough to leave all options open.
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
Chris Simms shares how Shane Steichen and the Colts provided a unique challenge for the Steelers, and why Pittsburgh may need to readjust their thinking and stop trying to be so perfect defensively on every down.
Broncos' 'gutsy' defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dissect how the Broncos defense stifled the Jets in Week 4, praising Denver's "underrated" secondary led by Pat Surtain II and insight into Garrett Wilson's mindset on New York's offense.
Vikings' O'Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the NFL Coach of the Year odds through Week 4, discussing why Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell is the clear-cut favorite to win the award.
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
Mike Florio and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett discuss Mike Tomlin and how he is balancing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, while Garrett also recollects memories of playing and coaching against the Steelers.
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
Mike Florio explains to Myles Simmons how the Vikings landed No. 3 overall, even though they’re one of just two undefeated teams, how the Commanders have set up Jayden Daniels for success and more.
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Mike Florio sifts through Garrett Wilson’s read on the Jets offense, where the WR put a point of emphasis on needing to execute properly.
Saleh ‘playing with matches’ talking about Rodgers
Mike Florio dissects Aaron Rodgers’ comments addressing what Robert Saleh said about his cadence and how it hasn’t been a problem in practice.
Rodgers acknowledges knee is ‘a little swollen’
Mike Florio sheds light on why having a swollen knee is a lot more significant given Aaron Rodgers’ age.