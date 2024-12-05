Watch Now
Packers-Lions feels like Rd. 3 will be inevitable
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the NFC North showdown between the Packers and Lions on TNF in Week 14 and spell out why regardless of this outcome, it feels like we’ll see more of the rivalry this season.
NFL, NFLPA tweak positive marijuana test threshold
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have tweaked the substance abuse policy. Among the changes, the threshold for a positive test has been significantly increased.
What’s More Likely: NFL Week 14 top storylines
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if it is more likely that Josh Allen’s best play this weekend comes via his arm or legs, the Chargers and Chiefs combine for under 38 points or over 48 points on Sunday night and more.
How Packers-Lions could affect NFC playoff picture
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how TNF is unique in Week 14, given the Packers and Lions both had a full week to prepare for it, as well as map out what it means on the road to the playoffs.
NFL is making an example out of Al-Shaair
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain with it’s “an ugly look” to have a melee on the sidelines that enters the end zone and how the NFL had to take serious action to prevent that from happening again.
Florio: QB Goff ‘has been spectacular this year’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into Jared Goff's impressive season, debating whether he can win the NFL MVP award and explaining why the quarterback is "a completely different player than he used to be with the Rams."
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
It's close, but Chris Simms picks the Buccaneers to beat the Falcons to the NFC South crown despite Atlanta owning the tiebreaker.
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Chargers defensive performance in their Week 13 victory over the Falcons, using film to explain how Los Angeles confused Kirk Cousins with 'different looks' in the win.
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13
Baltimore came out with a good plan for the first two drives against Philadelphia, but Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed illustrate what the Eagles did on defense throughout the rest of the contest to bottle up the Ravens.
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the challenges of properly identifying a late slide, including it being so subjective, as well as explore the possibility of eliminating the slide all together.
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Caleb Williams isn't Lamar Jackson and can't try to stop short of going out of bounds to run past the defender without knowing the risk of being hit hard in bounds.
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the captain is back, this time in a general manager role at Stanford.