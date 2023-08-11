 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hill's top-five NFL WR list missing key name

August 11, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the notable name missing from Tyreek Hill's top-five NFL wide receiver list as well as his "desire for more" in goal to reach 2,000 receiving yards.
Up Next
nbc_pft_morelikely_230811.jpg
6:43
What’s More Likely: Examining playoff chances
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftv2_230811.jpg
8:42
PFT Draft: Front sevens to watch out for
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingsrb_230811.jpg
7:04
How Chandler can add depth to MIN backfield
Now Playing
nbc_pft_king_230811.jpg
14:26
King gives pulse on Love, Moore, Watson at camps
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seahawkswr_230811.jpg
7:11
Addison, Smith-Njigba showed promise in preseason
Now Playing
nbc_pft_love_230811.jpg
4:40
How Love strikes balance between impact vs. injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_anthony_230811.jpg
5:23
Richardson must slow game down to find success
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriots_230811.jpg
11:19
Taking a closer look at Patriots’ QB competition
Now Playing
nbc_pft_texans_230811.jpg
17:15
Texans didn’t set Stroud up for success
Now Playing
nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
4:26
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
3:51
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
3:59
How serious is Burrow’s injury?
Now Playing