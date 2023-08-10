Watch Now
HOU wants 'overall explosiveness' from Anderson
Houston Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has received most of the preseason attention, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms are excited to take a closer look at first-round pick Will Anderson Jr.
Consistency key for Bears’ Fields this season
Chris Simms breaks down what he needs to see from Chicago Bears' Justin Fields this season, with a focus on the QB's pocket play and throwing ability.
Stakes are high for Steelers QB Pickett in Year 2
Chris Simms wonders if the Pittsburgh Steelers have the right support around Kenny Pickett to be able to protect the young QB in the pocket and set him up for a successful season.
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
In this edition of the PFT Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss players who must be unleashed next season, including the Commanders' Jahan Dotson, George Pickens of the Steelers and the Falcons' Kyle Pitts.
Will DC Flores’ presence be felt right away?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms anticipate the impact DC Brian Flores will have on the Vikings' preseason game vs. the Seahawks and whether Flores can give the Minnesota defense a much-needed confidence boost.
Unpacking the young QB potential in HOU, NE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the preseason game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, and what's at stake for the young quarterbacks playing on each team.
Breaking down skill sets of Addison, Smith-Njigba
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down what to expect from wide receives Jordan Addison and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.
Can the NFL preseason be even shorter?
Mike Florio explains why he believes the NFL is trending towards playing 18 regular season games and two preseason games, while Chris Simms argues the preseason is "necessary" despite not being the "ultimate" experience.
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring DET, LV, SEA, NE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms solve a puzzle The Grid created for PFT Live, featuring the Lions, Raiders and Hard Knocks across the top with the Seahawks, Patriots and NFL Draft top 10 picks down the side.
Unpacking Wilf’s response about Cousins’ future
Mike Florio and Chris Simms open up the grab bag to discuss the future of rookie RBs Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, veteran wide receivers hoping for comeback seasons, and Kirk Cousins' future in Minnesota.
PFT Draft: O-lines that could make or break a team
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss which offensive lines could make or break a team's season, emphasizing the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
Cowboys can still be good without OL Martin
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Zack Martin contract holdout and explain why they do not believe the Dallas Cowboys or Martin will come to an agreement any time soon.