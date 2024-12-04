 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Caserio: NFL paints 'unfair' picture of Al-Shaair

December 4, 2024 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Nick Caserio’s read on Azeez Al-Shaair’s suspension and question if three games is too much, given he hasn’t been suspended or ejected before.
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
2:17
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
1:38
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM
nbc_pft_toddmonken_241204.jpg
4:46
Monken is focused on winning over HC interest
nbc_pft_rodgersseason_241204.jpg
3:53
Rodgers wants to ‘be out there with the guys’
nbc_pft_rodgersdocumentary_241204.jpg
6:28
Rodgers documentary ‘Enigma’ releases trailer
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241204.jpg
6:34
PFT Power Rankings: PHI bumps KC out of top three
nbc_pft_cousinsreturn_241204.jpg
6:47
Pressure is on Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_qbside_241204.jpg
14:03
Al-Shaair suspension sparks late QB slide debate
nbc_pft_alshaairsuspension_241204.jpg
8:58
Transparency is needed on Al-Shaair suspension
nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
10:00
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
6:27
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
9:53
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence
