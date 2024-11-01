 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense

November 1, 2024 08:16 AM
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the larger implications of QB Anthony Richardson's benching for veteran Joe Flacco in the Colts Week 9 SNF game vs. the Vikings.
Up Next
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
1:20
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
4:14
Is Love rushing his return to the field?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysfalcons_241101.jpg
1:57
Falcons offense trending up entering Week 9 v. DAL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_diggsprob_241101.jpg
5:26
Diggs, reporter make up after Sunday confrontation
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bestbets_241031.jpg
3:07
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Now Playing
colts_vikings_thumb.jpg
4:31
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
Now Playing
bucs_chiefs_thumb.jpg
2:09
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
rams_seahawks.jpg
2:58
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
packers_lions_thumb.jpg
2:33
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_jagseagles_241031.jpg
2:23
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bearscards_241031.jpg
3:33
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_csu_patstitans_241031.jpg
2:41
NFL Week 9 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
Now Playing