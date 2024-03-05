Watch Now
Players to watch ahead of franchise tag deadline
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline players to keep a close eye on ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline, including Michael Pittman Jr., Brian Burns, Kyle Dugger and more.
Evans rewarded for being ‘ultimate team guy’ in TB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms point out how tampering can help a team keep a player, given Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a two-year deal.
NFL teams that are most desperate for a QB
From the Commanders to the Raiders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which teams they believe are most in need of a QB.
ATL is team to watch for possible Cousins move
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the possibility of Kirk Cousins going to the Falcons and question if Russell Wilson would be the QB the Vikings would then turn to, or even Justin Fields.
Kelce ‘willed himself’ to become a HOF center
Mike Florio and Chris Simms help give Jason Kelce a ‘king sendoff’ by reflecting on his career and questioning if he’ll turn to broadcasting as his next chapter.
Kelce gives Kylie credit in retirement speech
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the culture of the Kelce family, including why Kylie Kelce played an important role in Jason Kelce’s career.
Why Philadelphia was a ‘perfect fit’ for Kelce
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how Jason Kelce “embodied the city” of Philadelphia and why he became a true Eagles fan.
Inside the lifestyle of an offensive lineman
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how Jason Kelce’s body potentially could transform after football.
Wilson was a ‘monumental organizational blunder’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Broncos’ move to release Russell Wilson after the start of the league year, explore why it didn’t work in Denver and more.
Could Wilson’s release be a necessary wakeup call?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if Russell Wilson will face the music and turn his career around, if another team takes a chance on the QB next season.
Combine takeaways from stacked OL draft class
Chris Simms reacts to the impressive measurables coming from the highly touted 2024 offensive line class at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Why Worthy was so impressive: 40 vs. 10-yard split
Chris Simms explains what he considers more important between a wideout's 40-yard dash time or 10-yard split at the NFL Combine and analyzes his WR standouts from Indianapolis.