Players to watch ahead of franchise tag deadline

March 5, 2024 09:40 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline players to keep a close eye on ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline, including Michael Pittman Jr., Brian Burns, Kyle Dugger and more.
