Watch Now
Rodgers 'expects to play at a high level' in 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review Aaron Rodgers' injury history and examine if the QB will be able to stay healthy this season, knowing if he doesn't perform well, he could be sent packing.
Up Next
Hackett believes Saleh has full confidence in him
Hackett believes Saleh has full confidence in him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore what the Jets wanted when reportedly looking for someone to "run the show" on offense and how if the Jets don't perform this year, everyone is on the hot seat.
Rodgers being RFK Jr.'s VP was a ‘real’ option
Rodgers being RFK Jr.'s VP was a 'real' option
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through what would've happened to the Jets if Aaron Rodgers had opted to retire and be Robert F. Kennedy's VP instead of playing football next season.
Can Rodgers lead Jets on deep playoff run?
Can Rodgers lead Jets on deep playoff run?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Jets have the same expectations in 2024 as before Aaron Rodgers got injured and if he's capable of "cutting it loose" in what could be his last push.
Wilson doesn’t think he’s ‘scalded’ by time in DEN
Wilson doesn't think he's 'scalded' by time in DEN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how being toughened up by adversity in Denver could be a positive aspect Russell Wilson brings to Pittsburgh.
Fields doesn’t have mindset of sitting all year
Fields doesn't have mindset of sitting all year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Mike Tomlin always plays the best option he has and how Justin Fields has a real shot of beating out Russell Wilson to start.
Rodgers addresses Jets’ tough early schedule
Rodgers addresses Jets' tough early schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how the Jets have seven standalone games in the first 11 weeks and depending on how they hold up, New York could garner more attention later in the year too.
Fields thanks Bears for trading him to Steelers
Fields thanks Bears for trading him to Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the Bears needed to double down on Caleb Williams to make him feel confident and why that couldn't happen with Justin Fields in the mix.
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
PFT Draft: Players most jarring in new uniform
From Saquon Barkley with the Eagles to Kirk Cousins with the Falcons, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore which players will be the strangest to see in new uniforms this season.
Canales’ emphasis on teaching is ‘right approach’
Canales' emphasis on teaching is 'right approach'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Panthers' priority needs to be making Bryce Young feel comfortable in the pocket and speed up his processing abilities.
Canales believes primetime games must be earned
Canales believes primetime games must be earned
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if primetime games need to be earned, or if a team just has to look sexy enough to have primetime potential.
Rice reportedly to participate in Chiefs OTAs
Rice reportedly to participate in Chiefs OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why if Rashee Rice were a less talented player, he would be in a very different situation with the Chiefs given his offseason issues.