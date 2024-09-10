Watch Now
Rodgers looked ‘rusty’ in loss to 49ers
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how Aaron Rodgers performed in his first full game with the Jets and how there’s a certain sense of finality the QB likely is taking in.
Up Next
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why the Packers should be careful not to bring Jordan Love back too quickly and how to get Malik Willis ready.
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
Given the Rams have placed Puka Nacua on IR due to a PCL sprain, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how the Rams would be a totally different offense with him and Cooper Kupp healthy at the same time.
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline what the legal process could entail for Deshaun Watson with the league and how this could affect his contract with the Browns.
Police bodycam video released in Hill traffic stop
Police bodycam video released in Hill traffic stop
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty analyze the “grey area” in the Tyreek Hill traffic stop, discuss how both parties could share some fault in the situation and more.
Mayo brings new approach to Belichick foundation
Mayo brings new approach to Belichick foundation
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how it was beneficial to turn to someone like Jerod Mayo, who developed under Bill Belichick, but has a totally different style.
Hill, McDaniel open up about traffic stop
Hill, McDaniel open up about traffic stop
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty sift through the statements that have since been made regarding the Tyreek Hill traffic stop, including an emotional one by Mike McDaniel.
49ers prove their system works without McCaffrey
49ers prove their system works without McCaffrey
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the 49ers’ “unusual” depth at RB and how the team is capable of stepping up when needed, including Jordan Mason.
Significance of injury reports on betting markets
Significance of injury reports on betting markets
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty shed light on how important the injury report is for the betting markets and the timeline of Jordan Mason learning he's starting compared to the injury report.
Jets’ offense ‘couldn’t get into a rhythm’
Jets’ offense ‘couldn’t get into a rhythm’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how the 49ers dominated purely because the Jets couldn’t maintain possession and how that will affect a team on a short week.
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG's Jones, ATL's Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which Week 1 outcomes they're most worried about, including poor performances from Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins.
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into a PFT Draft to highlight the top players from the Week 1 Sunday slate, including Sam Darnold, Joe Mixon, Josh Allen, and many more.