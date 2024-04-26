Watch Now
Fautanu will 'stabilize' Steelers offensive line
The Pittsburgh Steelers select OT Troy Fautanu with the No. 20 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to help create more "time and opportunities" for their offensive playmakers.
Jaguars add Thomas Jr. to help replace Ridley
The Jacksonville Jaguars fill an important need at the WR position by drafting Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Vikings get crucial defensive weapon in Turner
The Minnesota Vikings address an area of need by selecting edge rusher Dallas Turner with the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Seahawks select ‘disruptive’ DT Murphy
Mike Florio analyzes the Seattle Seahawks picking DT Byron Murphy, who will "wreak havoc" on opposing offenses.
Latu becomes first defender off the board
Laiatu Latu becomes the first defensive player picked in the 2024 NFL Draft as the Indianapolis Colts select the edge rusher with the No. 15 pick.
Saints turn to OT Fuaga with No. 14 pick
The New Orleans Saints solidify their wall of blockers on offense by adding OT Taliese Fuaga with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Raiders add ‘weapon’ in TE Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders add a "difference-maker" in the passing game in selecting TE Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
QBs continue to fly off board with Nix at No. 12
Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos select QB Bo Nix slightly higher than expected with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jets upgrade offensive line with Fashanu
The New York Jets continue to add protection up front for Aaron Rodgers by selecting OT Olu Fashanu in the 2024 NFL Draft.