49ers reportedly exploring minority stake sale
Mike Florio dissects recent reports suggesting the 49ers are weighing a minority stake sale of up to 10% with a valuation of over $9B, analyzing what the move would mean for the NFL and team ownership.
Netflix eyeing more with potential NFL package
Mike Florio explains how Netflix's interest in a Sunday afternoon NFL package could totally revolutionize the league's broadcasting future.
Hill-Lyles race could be ‘shut down’ by NFL
Mike Florio discusses the planned race between Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles, an event that could be impacted if the NFL decides to step in.
Rams should avoid replacing Stafford with Rodgers
With Aaron Rodgers leaving New York, Mike Florio looks ahead to what's next for the veteran quarterback, including why he doesn't believe the Rams should move on from Matthew Stafford in favor of the former Jet.
Effects of Mixon, Anderson winning fine appeals
Mike Florio unpacks the effects of Texans' Joe Mixon and Will Anderson Jr. having their fines for criticizing officials rescinded and the deeper issue surrounding the NFL protecting officials from criticism.
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
Mike Florio runs through which teams are most likely to use the franchise tag as the window officially open, with the Bengals being a "hot spot" with WR Tee Higgins and if the Vikings will pivot from Sam Darnold.
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
Mike Florio believes the Cowboys need to be "ready to move" on re-signing Micah Parsons because it will help free cap space to bring in other players after "dragging their feet" to re-sign other stars.
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case
After the Richie Incognito, Jonathan Martin case has resurfaced for the first time since 2013, Mike Florio explains why Incognito’s problem should be with Ted Wells, not the media who reported on the scandal.
Source: PIT never called JAX about Lawrence trade
After reporting the Steelers never called the Jaguars about a potential Trevor Lawrence trade, Mike Florio explores the idea and explains why Jacksonville should at least consider it if teams inquired about the QB.