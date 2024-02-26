 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wilson ‘hopes’ to finish his career in Denver

February 26, 2024 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack why it’s unlikely Russell Wilson stays in Denver and how it could be advantageous to try to land elsewhere sooner rather than later.
Up Next
nbc_pft_jones_v2_240226.jpg
7:04
King hasn’t ‘trusted’ Giants office until now
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bestofpk_240226.jpg
5:26
Best of King on PFT Live
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nfl_240226.jpg
3:47
NFL salary cap rise is good news for ‘everyone’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ajbrownlockerroom_240226.jpg
6:35
Brown calling into WIP was ‘pure class’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pkvocab_240226__468765.jpg
4:01
King’s vocabulary highlights from PFT Live
Now Playing
nbc_pft_shanahan_240226.jpg
5:52
Several head coaches to skip Scouting Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_reidcontractextension_240226.jpg
10:40
Reid, Chiefs reportedly to open talks on extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bieniemy_240226.jpg
8:23
Bieniemy to become OC/Associate HC at UCLA
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pktrainingcamp_240226.jpg
6:11
Biggest thing King will miss is training camp tour
Now Playing
nbc_pft_peterking_240226__162902.jpg
25:57
King to retire after 40 years of covering NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240222.jpg
17:24
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_matthamachek_240222.jpg
32:01
Hamachek details ‘The Dynasty’ docuseries
Now Playing