Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Tom Brady’s astounding career, his time in New England with Bill Belichick, his arm talent and more.
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
The NFL fined the Falcons and forced them to forfeit a single pick due to its tampering investigation, a punishment that Mike Florio feels doesn't fit what the league has done in the past.
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
The NFL found insufficient evidence that the Eagles tampered with Saquon Barkley, but Mike Florio believes the league isn't completely closing their investigation.
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
In honor of Jerry West, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which iconic players and moments they could see as an NFL logo.
Inside top 10 of Simms’ QB Countdown
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why things have come “full circle” with Jalen Hurts, who in his top five is most likely to win a ring first and more.
Lamar gets pushback from players after OTA absence
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why this should be the year the Ravens double down and Lamar Jackson steps up in the offseason, not the year the starting QB misses OTAs.
Darnold is QB1 over McCarthy entering Vikings camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are quick to point out that Sam Darnold has some serious talent and why J.J. McCarthy will really need to earn the starting QB role.
Daniels has ‘a little chip’ as the No. 2 pick
While Jayden Daniels made it clear he’s not a star yet, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how not being the first-overall pick gives him extra motivation entering next season.
Rodgers missing minicamp is ‘no-win situation’
While Robert Saleh insists he’s on the “same page” with Aaron Rodgers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it’s important for the leader of the team to be present at minicamp.
Why the Jets didn’t move minicamp for Rodgers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why Aaron Rodgers should've known when minicamp is going to be and if not, should’ve planned around it.
Is Rodgers’ absence ‘tipping point’ with players?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall a year ago when Aaron Rodgers’ teammates were nearly in awe of him and examine how things have changed between now and then.
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick join Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to discuss which teams make for strong playoff bets for the 2024 NFL season, including non-playoff teams from 2023 like the Cardinals, Commanders and Jets.