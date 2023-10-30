Watch Now
Unpacking an 'ugly' Jets-Giants Week 8 matchup
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack a 'weird' game between the Jets and Giants, calling it one of the 'ugliest offensive performances' in recent memory.
PHI mistakes 'don't matter' with so much firepower
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise the Eagles, who now hold the best record in the NFL, after securing the victory over the Commanders, but also credit Sam Howell and Washington's ability to keep it close.
Chargers 'outclassed' Bears in dominant win on SNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Chargers' victory over the Bears, where Los Angeles 'outclassed' Chicago and forced them to throw the ball 'more than they wanted to.'
Week 8 superlatives: Titans' future is now
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name their superlatives for Week 8 of the NFL season, from Will Levis' 4 TD debut with the Titans to Tyreek Hill's domination and historic pace.
Cowboys are the 'ultimate momentum team' in NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review the Cowboys' rout against the Rams and discuss why they are the 'ultimate momentum team' in the NFL when establishing the early lead.
Broncos defense 'turning the corner' after KC win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give credit to the Denver Broncos' defense after holding the Chiefs to just nine points in Week 8, as well as making the most of opportunities to get into the endzone.
Should Packers 'be patient' with QB Love?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Packers may approach QB Jordan Love with inconsistencies on offense piling up as of late.
'Don't get' Mahomes' decision to attend WS game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question Patrick Mahomes' decision to attend the World Series game Friday night with 'flu-like symptoms' and the potential affects to his performance against the Broncos.
Vikings have 'no good option' after Cousins injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Kirk Cousins' 'heartbreaking' ankle injury and what this means for the Vikings, who are now left with 'no good option' after winning four-straight.
49ers 'back to drawing board' after loss to CIN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms provide a deep dive on the Bengals-49ers Week 8 matchup, where Cincinnati's offense is now looking the part and Brock Purdy's struggles continue after a surprise start.
Give me the headlines: 'The need for Shaheed'
Chris Simms shares his headlines for NFL Week 8, featuring big games for the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed and Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young.
Simms: Burrow officially back after CIN win vs. SF
Chris Simms is confident that Joe Burrow is officially "back" after the Cincinnati Bengals' huge Week 8 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the best they've looked all season.