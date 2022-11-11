 Skip navigation
What to know about lawsuit filed by D.C. attorney

November 11, 2022 11:26 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams break down the lawsuit filed by the D.C. attorney general against Daniel Snyder, the Washington Commanders, Roger Goodell and NFL for covering up the Beth Wilkinson investigation.
