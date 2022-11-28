 Skip navigation
Rodgers' lack of leadership should give Pack pause

November 28, 2022 12:06 AM
With the Packers essentially out of contention, the PSNFF crew take stock of Aaron Rodgers' 2022 season, where things went wrong and whether Green Bay should try to get the QB to come back next year.
