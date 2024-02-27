Watch Now
Barkley, Jacobs among RBs with uncertain futures
Dan Patrick breaks down what next season could look like for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and other running backs around the league, and where the franchise tag might come into play.
Browns propose moving trade deadline back
Browns propose moving trade deadline back
Peter King and Myles Simmons explain why they like the Browns' proposal to move the NFL trade deadline back two weeks.
King reflects on decision to retire after 40 years
King reflects on decision to retire after 40 years
Peter King discusses what went into his decision to retire at 66 years old and reflects on what the future may hold for him down the road.
How Bengals’ Taylor is refocusing for next season
How Bengals' Taylor is refocusing for next season
Zac Taylor joins PFT Live to discuss what he learned about the Bengals in Joe Burrow's absence, his approach to the offseason, and the evolution of the QB position.
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
Pederson: Lawrence had a good, not great season
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson joins Matthew Berry to discuss Trevor Lawrence's performance in 2023, the intention to decrease Travis Etienne Jr.'s workload next season and finding balance on offense.
Cousins has ‘earned the right to bet on himself’
Cousins has 'earned the right to bet on himself'
Mike Florio and Chris Simms digest Kevin O'Connell's comments about Kirk Cousins' future and evaluate what the market would look like for him.
Beane details how Allen helped Bills flip switch
Beane details how Allen helped Bills flip switch
Brandon Beane joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine the Bills’ “strong nucleus,” how Josh Allen continues to block out the noise and why the team found out what it’s made of with their backs against the wall.
Canales outlines plan to set up Young for success
Canales outlines plan to set up Young for success
Dave Canales joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss his transition to become a head coach, how Pete Carroll has played a large role in his development, his approach for Bryce Young and more.
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
Reid analyzes play of Pacheco, Kelce, Rice
Matthew Berry sits down with Andy Reid to discuss Isiah Pacheco's versatility, Travis Kelce's love of the game and the crucial role Rashee Rice played in the Chiefs' turnaround.
Schneider peels back curtain on hiring Macdonald
Schneider peels back curtain on hiring Macdonald
Mike Florio and Chris Simms welcome John Schneider to gain insight on his decision to hire a defensive head coach, get a sense on if he saw the Pete Carroll move coming, weigh in on Geno Smith’s growth and more.
King shares last question from career covering NFL
King shares last question from career covering NFL
The newly-retired Peter King joins Dan Patrick to discuss what burning question he still has from 40 years covering the NFL, a story about picking Boomer Esiason up from the airport, his advice to the Bears and more.
Roseman: We weren’t good enough; it starts with me
Roseman: We weren't good enough; it starts with me
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Howie Roseman to unpack what went wrong for the Eagles, why it’s important to evaluate the team before free agents and the draft, what lies ahead for Jason Kelce and more.
Berry sheds light on decision to lean on Flacco
Berry sheds light on decision to lean on Flacco
Andrew Berry joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to talk through the resilience the Browns needed last season, why it was an organic transition into Joe Flacco, which positions Cleveland values the most and more.