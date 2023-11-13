Watch Now
49ers offense highlights Week 10 fantasy
Matthew Berry recaps the San Francisco 49ers skill position players going off in fantasy, Tony Pollard's Week 10 struggles and takes a look at some of the crowning moments on DraftKings.
Saleh bemoans Jets’ self-inflicted wounds
The PSNFF team reacts to Robert Saleh's comments on the Jets' offensive struggles and discusses New York's game plan for Zach Wilson.
Crosby: Raiders ‘took it personal’ in Week 10
Maxx Crosby joins Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison to explain how Aidan O'Connell has impressed so far, why Josh Jacobs is "the heart and soul" of the team, how the team dynamic has shifted and more.
Speed Round: Can Dobbs lead Vikings to playoffs?
The FNIA desk breaks down a few key questions coming out of Week 10, from the 49ers' place among the elite to Kyler Murray's status with the Cardinals.
Week 10 recap: Texans hold steady, Browns rally
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jason Garrett dive into Week 10, where the Browns came back against the Ravens, the Texans didn’t back down against the Bengals and more.
Quarterback isn’t the only change coming to Pats
With the Patriots benching Mac Jones on their final drive and still falling to 2-8 against the Colts, it's time for New England to come to reality about what this year's team is.
Lions show ‘maturity’ in Week 10 win vs. Chargers
The Football Night in America crew discuss the Lions showing maturity in their win vs. the Chargers, but why they need to put forth a better effort on defense if they want to be considered one of the NFL's elite teams.
Steelers finding their identity each week
The Steelers continue to earn tough wins, but the FNIA crew saw signs of true progression in Pittsburgh's victory over the Packers.
Stroud takes Texans ‘across finish line’ in win
The Football Night in America crew recap the Houston Texans' thrilling Week 10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and another masterful performance by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Watson leads ‘resilient’ Browns to comeback win
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Cleveland Browns' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, and Deshaun Watson's second half performance in Week 10.
Stroud dominates again vs. Bengals
Mike Florio explains what Tank Dell said about why C.J. Stroud is so special before the FNIA crew marvels at Stroud's early success in his NFL career.
Young off to a great start with 49ers
Mike Florio explains what Chase Young told him about how much he's enjoying being with the 49ers after being moved at the trade deadline.