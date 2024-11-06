 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois
Minnesota vs. Rutgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Bills vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/haetet72e5u35blsfzpw
Three Predictions: Offensive coordinators, Michigan flip target, Iowa
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_osupsuwatchparties_241106.jpg
Inside the fan experience of OSU’s win over PSU
nbc_cbb_hummelkaraban_241106.jpg
Can Karaban lead UConn to a three-peat?
nbc_ccbb_hummelbeptw_241106.jpg
Karaban, Kalkbrenner are Big East players to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Falcons, Eagles, Rams eatin' good ahead of Week 10

November 6, 2024 02:23 PM
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss teams and players that have been on a tear heading into Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, including the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams.
nbc_fniapod_snfpreview_241106.jpg
3:56
Lions are ‘the real deal’ ahead of SNF Week 10
nbc_fniapod_tradedeadline_241106.jpg
9:47
Making sense of Cowboys’ confusing trade deadline
nbc_fniapod_mnfgoodsit_241106.jpg
3:52
Bowles needed to bet on team, not coin toss vs. KC
bad_situational_football.jpg
4:12
How Bears, Dolphins fell short in critical moments
nbc_psnff_midseasonawardsv2_241104.jpg
10:51
2024 NFL midseason awards: Top candidates
nbc_psnff_indmindisc_241103__886073.jpg
4:43
Darnold had one of the best ‘ugly’ games of year
nbc_psnff_jonesint_241103.jpg
6:47
Jones talks falling in love with Vikings
nbc_fnia_speedround_241103.jpg
5:15
Speed Round: Handing out NFL midterm grades
nbc_fnia_falconscowboys_241103.jpg
7:23
Falcons ‘swag surf’ all over Cowboys in Week 9
nbc_fnia_ravensbroncos_241103.jpg
7:44
Ravens’ ‘three-headed monster’ unleashed vs. DEN
nbc_fnia_billsdolphins_241103.jpg
5:22
Allen continues ‘phenomenal’ season in Week 9 win
nbc_fnia_lionspackers_241103.jpg
5:34
Detroit Lions off to best start since 1956
