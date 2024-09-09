Watch Now
Prescott, Cowboys dominate Browns in Week 1
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Dallas Cowboys' convincing Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns, questioning what's next for both quarterbacks after the lopsided matchup.
Speed Round: Week 1 Fill in the Blank
The FNIA crew do a speed round to reveal the most impressive wins, new head coaches who want a Week 1 mulligan, best individual performances and more.
Williams dealing with NFL ‘learning curve’
The Football Night in America crew evaluate Caleb Williams' NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans, explaining what the No. 1 overall pick must do to improve in his first season with the Chicago Bears.
Patriots ‘show identity’ in Week 1 win vs. Bengals
The Football Night in America crew recap the New England Patriots' Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, discussing the identity the team showed under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
Watt found ‘golden nugget’ studying Falcons film
Mike Florio provides details on Steelers linebacker TJ Watt saying he found a "golden nugget" studying the Atlanta Falcons film that provided an advantage for Pittsburgh.
Mixon confident ‘I’m just reaching my prime’
Mike Florio provides insight on his conversation with Joe Mixon, detailing how there’s much more to come for the RB in Houston.
Inside Hill detainment situation and next steps
Mike Florio provides an update on the Tyreek Hill situation, including what options the WR has from a litigation perspective and what steps have been taken by the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons
Mike Florio provides the latest on Russell Wilson ahead of Week 1, as well as what the Steelers offense potentially could look like with Justin Fields at the helm.
How will the Eagles replace Kelce’s leadership?
The Football Night in America crew analyze how the Philadelphia Eagles will replace Jason Kelce, discussing the importance of his leadership and knowledge in the trenches.
Goodell explains vision for international growth
Roger Goodell explains to Kaylee Hartung why Brazil caught his interest, how he aims to make it a “global sport,” realistically how close the NFL is to an international division and more.
Lions, 49ers headline NFC’s top contenders
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the top contenders in the NFC heading into 2024, explaining why the Lions, 49ers, Eagles and Packers all have what it takes to make the Super Bowl.
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE
Mike Florio breaks down the latest with Tee Higgins who is doubtful with a hamstring injury, and Ja'Marr Chase, who could sit if his contract situation isn't sorted out.