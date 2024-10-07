Watch Now
Ravens' Henry joins Hall of Fame company
Mike Florio caught up with Derrick Henry after Baltimore's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to discuss how the Ravens running back joined elite company after topping 10,000 career rushing yards and 100 touchdowns.
Update on Allen after injury vs. Texans
Mike Florio provides the latest on Josh Allen after the Buffalo Bills quarterback was injured but returned to the game in Week 5 against the Houston Texans.
Should Bills be ‘concerned’ after loss to Texans?
Chris Simms, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Maria Taylor break down the Bills vs. Texans game in Week 5, discussing Josh Allen's performance and what Buffalo must improve on going forward.
How Greene made Snoop Dogg a Steelers fan for life
Snoop Dogg joins the Football Night in America crew to share why Mean Joe Greene played a huge role in him becoming a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Daniels FaceTimes Florio to discuss historic start
Jayden Daniels hops on FaceTime with Mike Florio to break down the Commanders' win vs. the Browns and his name being in MVP talks just five games into his rookie season.
Watt’s ability ‘to rise up’ helps define him
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sits down with Tony Dungy to share his thoughts on All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt and what defines the former Defensive Player of the Year on the field.
Tomlin, Dungy break down film on Watt, Lamb
Mike Tomlin and Tony Dungy break down game film on All-Pros T.J. Watt and CeeDee Lamb ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Which NFL team has been biggest disappointment?
The FNIA crew give their top disappointments through Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles leading -- or, rather, trailing -- the way.
Cowboys, Steelers bring questions to SNF matchup
The FNIA crew preview the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers, with the expectation that the game will be won by the ability to control the line of scrimmage.
Bucs headline biggest surprises through Week 4
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss the teams that have been the biggest surprises through Week 4, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.
Harrison: Adams would make BAL ‘best team in NFL’
The FNIA crew react to Davante Adams reportedly requesting a trade from the Raiders, with Rodney Harrison highlighting the Baltimore Ravens as the WRs "quickest" path to a Super Bowl.
Ricard is the ‘secret sauce’ of Ravens’ offense
Patrick Ricard joins the PSNFF desk to discuss his winding road to his role with the Ravens and his touchdown moment in Baltimore's win over the Bills.