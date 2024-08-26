Watch Now
Lions to start season as the hunted against Rams
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth discuss the Rams and Lions opening week matchup and what is different from last year's Wild Card matchup.
Dolphins, Cowboys may not be true contenders
The FNIA desk talk about contenders they have concerns with, including a Miami team with little late season success and the always talked about Cowboys.
Speed Round: 2024 NFL season preview
The FNIA crew make some 2024 NFL season predictions, including who will be the quarterback in Pittsburgh in November, Deshaun Watson's ranking and more.
Harbaugh, Morris could be difference on new teams
Football Night in America talks about the coaches could make make the biggest impact on their teams in the 2024 NFL season.
Who will challenge Chiefs’ 3-peat bid?
The FNIA crew talk about who will be the teams the Kansas City Chiefs should be worried about in their quest for an unprecedented third Super Bowl title.
Packers-Eagles will be a physical matchup
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth preview the Brazil NFL opener between the Packers and Eagles, and how new coaches will impact the game.
Previewing NBC’s NFL Week 1 tripleheader
Football Night in America goes through the three games that will be aired by NBC and/or Peacock NFL Week 1, including the Chiefs battling Ravens, Eagles and Packers in Brazil, and Rams-Lions on Sunday night.
2024 NFL season preview: KC 3-peat, PIT QB
The Football Night in America team previews the 2024 NFL Season, including who will challenge Kansas City's three-peat bid, impactful new head coaches and more.
Chiefs-Ravens set to clash NFL Week 1
Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty and Maria Taylor talk about NFL season opening game between the Ravens and Chiefs, and how significant the early matchup is.
Williams and Daniels realistic expectations
Football Night in America talks about Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels heading into their first NFL seasons.
Maye should focus on improvement this season
The FNIA crew talks about Drake Maye, his expectations for this season, and whether he should be starting.
What to make of Williams’ preseason performances
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth run through their NFL preseason positives, including Caleb Williams' dynamic playmaking with the Bears, Bo Nix's upside with the Broncos and more.