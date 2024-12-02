Watch Now
PIT 'pushing buttons' to get most out of Wilson
FNIA breaks down the Steelers offensive explosion in their victory over the Bengals, discussing how the Pittsburgh coaching staff is pushing all the right buttons to get the most out of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Highlights: Bills clinch AFC East with snowy win
From a career-best 65-yard James Cook TD to a wild lateral TD for Josh Allen, the Bills put on a dominant performance through the snow for a 35-10 win over the 49ers to secure the AFC East crown.
Vikings ‘stick with game plan’ to defeat Cardinals
The FNIA crew react to the Minnesota Vikings' comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals, and how the coaching staff continues to show "calmness" when the team is behind.
Eagles ‘playing together’ during winning streak
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Eagles defeating the Ravens to push their winning streak to eight games, and debate whether Baltimore should move on from kicker Justin Tucker.
Williams TD is ‘farthest I’ve ever run in my life’
Mike Florio provides insight on Leonard Williams’ huge pick-six in Week 13 against the Jets, as well as the note he had about Aaron Rodgers postgame.
FNIA FaceTime: Harris shares why Tomlin is special
Devin McCourty calls up Najee Harris to share how Mike Tomlin is like a father figure but also a best friend, unpack the Steelers' 44-38 win over the Bengals and more.
Allen: Bills ‘internally driven’ amid playoff push
Josh Allen chats with Jason Garrett about his development as a player, the mindset it takes to play in Buffalo’s intense weather conditions and why the Bills are primed for a deep playoff run this season.
Allen says he and McDermott have ‘grown together’
Josh Allen talks with Jason Garrett about the mentality of the Buffalo Bills, his relationship with head coach Sean McDermott and more.
Top storylines in Thanksgiving weekend slate
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dive into everything they're watching for in a packed NFL Week 13 slate.
Where teams stand in Week 13 NFL playoff picture
The Football Night in America crew examine the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 13, highlighting a few hopefuls in the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Henry, Barkley eatin’ good ahead of Week 13
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth make their cases for who's Eatin' Good heading into NFL Week 13, highlighted by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry.
Ravens gave Chargers a dose of ‘bully ball’
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison react to the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Los Angeles on Monday Night Football, discussing how they used "bully ball" to come away with the victory.
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview a Thanksgiving night game in Green Bay between the Dolphins and Packers, detailing how Miami can win their fourth game in a row and keep climbing in the standings.