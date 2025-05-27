 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Braves at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton reaches French Open third round after Hugo Gaston withdraws due to injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open
MLB: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
Braves at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton reaches French Open third round after Hugo Gaston withdraws due to injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?

May 27, 2025 11:19 AM
The FNIA crew debate if the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles are a top-5 NFL team of all time and how they would match up against the best teams of previous eras.

Related Videos

nbc_fnia_moreinternationalgms_250527.jpg
06:04
How international games help team bonding
nbc_fnia_purdyextension_250527.jpg
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
nbc_fnia_tushpush_250527.jpg
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly
nbc_pft_afcqbpressurecooker_250527.jpg
16:18
Scale of 1-10: AFC QB Pressure Cooker
nbc_pft_rodgers_lockerroom_250527.jpg
06:24
Are Rodgers’ beliefs a locker-room distraction?
nbc_pft_rodgers_steelers_250527.jpg
03:39
Florio: Rodgers has ‘got the hand’ with Steelers
packerswrs.jpg
05:05
Rodgers recalls studs Packers drafted in Rd. 2, 3
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringpacker_250527.jpg
09:08
Rodgers open to retiring as member of Packers
nbc_pft_rodgersnumber_250527.jpg
04:44
What number would Rodgers wear with Steelers?
nbc_pft_rodgershintssteelers_250527.jpg
06:44
Rodgers drops massive hint he’ll play for Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelersotas_250527.jpg
09:36
Rodgers not expected at Steelers OTAs
nbc_roto_odunze_250523.jpg
01:19
Odunze looks like ‘seasoned pro’ in Bears OTAs
nbc_pft_bestteams_250523.jpg
05:21
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
saquon.jpg
04:48
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
nbc_pft_collegesportscommission_250523.jpg
05:22
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250523.jpg
08:11
When does train leave station for PIT, Rodgers?
nbc_pft_camward_250523.jpg
05:51
Titans sign Ward to rookie deal
nbc_pft_internationalfootprint_250523.jpg
14:46
NFL could more than double international games
nbc_pft_rankingreturns_250523.jpg
07:14
Ranking injury returns: Hutchinson, Dak, McCaffrey
nbc_pft_hutchinsononreturn_250523.jpg
06:29
Hutchinson to push for ‘greater heights’ in return
nbc_pft_hutchinsonroots_250523.jpg
08:13
Will Lions capitalize on Hutchinson’s DET roots?
nbc_pft_hutchinsoncleared_250523.jpg
09:46
How Hutchinson’s injury could affect next contract
nbc_roto_kylewilliams_250522.jpg
01:13
Williams ‘made presence felt’ at Patriots OTAs
nbc_roto_achane_250522.jpg
01:27
Achane reportedly to get ‘more work’ this season
berryjayden_720x405_2429148739799.jpg
03:42
Cowboys, Commanders have value to win division
berryspears_720x405_2429151299601.jpg
03:17
Spears has most upside in possible three-way split
berryshough_720x405_2429146691909.jpg
02:48
Who emerges as Saints QB1 to begin season?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
07:38
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
ConnSmytheBets.jpg
02:04
Draisaitl, Barkov are intriguing Conn Smythe bets
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250527.jpg
13:07
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ title run
nbc_roto_easternfinals_v2_250527.jpg
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
nbc_pl_teamoftheseason_250527.jpg
14:04
Wood, Huijsen headline PL Data Team of the Season
nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
nbc_golf_ncaachampionship_250526.jpg
09:11
HLs: NCAA Men’s Individual National Championship
nbc_pl_benchcamplseasonv3_250526.jpg
02:37
Best Bench Cam moments from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
07:49
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
08:55
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250526.jpg
03:26
Cup drivers recap Charlotte Race won by Chastain
nbc_nas_coke600_250525.jpg
15:32
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte
nbc_golf_gcpodfowlerspieth_250525.jpg
03:00
Do Fowler, Spieth deserve signature invites?
nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
04:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_pl_2robbies_v2_250525.jpg
10:55
Liverpool lift trophy; recapping a fun PL season
nbc_golf_pgaseniorfinal_250525.jpg
09:15
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 4
oly_HIMEN_usa_nor_250525.jpg
07:10
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
nbc_pl_colwillintv_250525.jpg
02:55
Colwill: ‘There’s so much more to come’ for Blues
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250525.jpg
42:46
PL Update: Liverpool hoist trophy at Anfield