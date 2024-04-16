Watch Now
Should the Giants move on from Jones during draft?
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan break down the New York Giants' quarterback situation, discussing if the team should "look for the future" and select a player to ultimately replace Daniel Jones.
Ryan looking to explore post-retirement life
Logan Ryan chats with Devin McCourty about his retirement, including his jump into broadcasting and his memories from playing at Rutgers.
Smith is ‘smart’ to sign extension with Eagles
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan agree that DeVonta Smith's three-year, $75M extension is a "smart" move for both himself and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Speed Round: Favorite NFL coaches, teammates
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan run through several topics while reflecting on their NFL careers, including the best teams they played on, favorite teammates, toughest players they faced and more.
Where Jets new uniforms rank among throwback looks
Devin McCourty and Logan Ryan react to the New York Jets unveiling new uniforms for the 2024 season before discussing some of their favorite throwback uniforms throughout NFL history.
McCourty twins share pre-draft memories
The McCourty brothers recall memories from pre-draft visits with NFL teams, including being quizzed on plays and eating expensive dinners.
Speed Round: Best current NFL WR groups
Devin and Jason McCourty reveal which teams they believe have the strongest WR rooms in the NFL, from the Bengals to the Dolphins and more.
Could Dolphins, McDaniel take chance on Penix Jr.?
Devin and Jason McCourty discuss the possibility of the Miami Dolphins selecting Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo then look at potential draft scenarios for the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick.
How hard is it for players to adjust to new HCs?
Jason McCourty shares his experience of going through head coaching changes with the Tennessee Titans, explaining what the process is like for players and coaches with high expectations.
Diggs trade is a swing for the fences by Texans
Devin and Jason McCourty analyze the Houston Texans' trade for star receiver Stefon Diggs, breaking down his fit with C.J. Stroud and how the move impacts the Buffalo Bills in the AFC moving forward.
Patriots back to ‘building through the draft’
Jason and Devin McCourty examine how the New England Patriots' Jerod Mayo is spurning free agency to build his team through the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL made ‘smart’ decisions with kickoff, hip-drop
Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison discuss the kickoff and hip-drop tackle rule changes in the NFL, making the case for why the moves are good for the game.