Timing of Jets firing Douglas questionable
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison give their reactions to the Jets firing Joe Douglas, and Rodney offers a suggestion for the team's next GM.
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy reveal their picks across the AFC and NFC for biggest surprises of the NFL season so far, including the Bengals' 4-7 record, the Steelers' success, and much more.
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
Rodney Harrison reacts to being named a semi-finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 with Tony Dungy and notable others on the ballot.
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Los Angeles to take face the Rams on SNF in Week 12, and Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison lay out the importance of minimizing Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' pass rush.
Lions offense, Saquon eatin’ good ahead of Week 12
Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy make their cases for who's Eatin' Good heading into NFL Week 12, highlighted by the Steelers' defense, Lions' offense and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 11
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison field questions about if Aaron Rodgers has done enough to entice a team for 2025, if Jared Goff is a legit MVP candidate and who the best rookie QB has been so far this season.
James: Chargers can ‘win in any fashion’
Chargers safety Derwin James discusses Los Angeles' key win over the Bengals on Sunday Night Football, explaining how the team is riding momentum with a 7-3 record.
How Bengals must approach rest of the season
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth outline where the Bengals came up short against the Chargers and map out what mindset Cincinnati needs to embrace coming out of Week 11.
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth shed light on what makes Jim Harbaugh so special, from his connection and transparency with the players to his infectious team culture and more.
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
The FNIA crew fly through a speed round to discuss who will win the NFC West, if Anthony Richardson has turned a corner and if Bo Nix will lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs.
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Steelers' thrilling victory over the Ravens in an AFC North showdown and how Pittsburgh was able to stymy Baltimore's offense.
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
FNIA breaks down the Bears' loss to the Packers that resulted in a game-ending blocked field goal and why Chicago has plenty to hang their hat on despite the defeat to their NFC North rival.