Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch 2024 WBCA Showcase: Schedule, matchups, preview, stream info and more
Doha 2024 World Aquatics Championships - Day 17: Swimming
Approved neutral athletes can enter swimming relays, synchronized diving, artistic swimming
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Indiana vs. Ohio State prediction: **UPDATED** Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_oht_jenaelodewyk_241120.jpg
Lodewyk is a woman of many hats, including a crown
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist

Watch Now

Timing of Jets firing Douglas questionable

November 20, 2024 03:01 PM
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison give their reactions to the Jets firing Joe Douglas, and Rodney offers a suggestion for the team's next GM.
nbc_fnia_biggsurprise_241120.jpg
9:48
PIT, WAS, CIN are biggest surprises of NFL season
nbc_fnia_rodneyhof_241120.jpg
1:19
Harrison a Pro Football Hall of Fame semi-finalist
nbc_fnia_snfpreview_241120.jpg
2:11
Can Rams minimize Saquon, Eagles pass rush on SNF?
nbc_fnia_whoeatgood_241120__112245.jpg
2:25
Lions offense, Saquon eatin’ good ahead of Week 12
nbc_psnff_askrodneytony_241118.jpg
3:36
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 11
nbc_psnff_derwinjamesintv_241117.jpg
4:29
James: Chargers can ‘win in any fashion’
nbc_psnff_bengalsshort_241118.jpg
2:26
How Bengals must approach rest of the season
nbc_psnff_jimharbaugheffect_241118.jpg
5:31
Harbaugh has brought mental toughness to Chargers
nbc_fnia_appspeedround_241117.jpg
5:08
Speed Round: Has Richardson turned a corner?
watthenry.jpg
5:54
Steelers turn Ravens ‘into a shell of themselves’
caleb.jpg
6:26
Williams ‘responded’ to OC change in Bears’ loss
nbc_fnia_kcbufv2_241117.jpg
6:24
Bills prove they ‘have enough’ in win vs. Chiefs
