Buccaneers have 'a lot of upside' on future bets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Twins hit hard reset with 9 pre-deadline trades, happy with haul yet still high on for-sale club
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Royals’ trade deadline moves aim to balance winning now and building for the future
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Two-start pitchers: Bryan Woo headlines the stellar options for the week of August 4
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Twins hit hard reset with 9 pre-deadline trades, happy with haul yet still high on for-sale club
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Buccaneers have 'a lot of upside' on future bets
August 1, 2025 11:41 AM
Trysta Kirk and Jay Croucher discuss the state of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' future bets as the favorites to win the NFC South ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season.
Related Videos
07:35
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
02:08
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
07:44
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
11:10
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’
09:51
Brady responds to Scheffler’s views on motivation
02:59
Why Daniels is ‘the real deal’ entering year two
14:09
PFT Draft: Most iconic sports voices
05:06
Lance ‘passed the eyeball test’ in HOF game
11:25
Cowboys must call Parsons’ agent to finalize deal
11:27
What NFLPA needs out of their next leader
46
Highlights: Chargers smack Lions in Canton
03:45
Hutchinson ‘can’t wait’ for return to field
01:00
Lance makes statement for Chargers’ QB2 spot
07:45
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
04:28
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
17
Lance throws his second TD of night in Canton
01:09
Rookie Reed makes impression with INT
41
Lance floats first TD of 2025 to Dissly
02:46
The first play of the NFL season is... a fumble
06:24
Goodell reflects on shooting outside NFL offices
01:26
Can the Chargers dethrone the Chiefs in AFC West?
01:56
What should expectations be for Lions in 2025?
01:19
How Delaney’s heroic legacy lives on
02:00
Berry names Hampton as 2025 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
02:32
Musburger reflects on his 50 years in broadcasting
03:10
Can Herbert take next step for Chargers in 2025?
01:34
McLaurin reportedly requests trade from Commanders
09:38
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
01:32
Worthy’s absence tests Chiefs’ wide receiver depth
07:41
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
Latest Clips
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
01:53
How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
02:27
Underwater Cam: Douglass 200m breast world title
05:18
Douglass’s medal ceremony from 200m breaststroke
12:59
Great Britain dominant in men’s 4x200m free relay
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
07:43
Douglass sets new American and championship record
07:14
Kos follows up Olympic gold with world title
08:37
Qin collects second gold at worlds in 200m breast
07:21
Curzan, Smith qualify for worlds 200m back final
08:00
Steenberben wins 100m free over O’Callaghan, Huske
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
07:09
Highlights: Utah Championship, First Round
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
01:31
Mets beef up bullpen, acquire reliever Helsley
06:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
04:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
03:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
07:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
01:44
Suarez’s fantasy value dips after trade to M’s
01:55
Closer Duran ‘is a huge get’ for Phillies bullpen
21:21
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 6
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue