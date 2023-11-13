Watch Now
40-For-40: Favre celebrates on a luggage cart
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers finding Brett Favre in a packed hotel after Green Bay won the Super Bowl in 1997 and picking a unique spot to discuss the significance of the win.
Up Next
King recaps his whirlwind NFL Germany experience
King recaps his whirlwind NFL Germany experience
Peter King talks with Myles Simmons about being on the field after the Chiefs beat the Dolphins in Germany and his takeaways after talking to Patrick Mahomes.
Hunt breaks down NFL’s international future
Hunt breaks down NFL's international future
Peter King talks with Chiefs part owner and member of the NFL International Committee Clark Hunt about what his father would say about international NFL games and the future of such league efforts.
King, Eisen reminisce on 20 years of NFL Network
King, Eisen reminisce on 20 years of NFL Network
Peter King welcomes Rich Eisen to recall the beginnings of NFL Network and Eisen's experience there over its 20-year run.
40-For-40: NFL part of a different Munich
40-For-40: NFL part of a different Munich
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he recalls covering a game in Munich in 2022 and his run-in with a historic spot that offered him perspective.
NFL focused on growth of international games
NFL focused on growth of international games
Peter King sits down with NFL Executive VP, Club Business, International, & League Events Peter O'Reilly who spoke on the future of the NFL International Series ahead of the Dolphins-Chiefs matchup in Germany.
Takeaways from the 2023 NFL trade deadline
Takeaways from the 2023 NFL trade deadline
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through all of the trades made across the NFL ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.
40-For-40: Visiting Randle’s childhood home
40-For-40: Visiting Randle's childhood home
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he tells the unforgettable story of visiting Mumford, Texas in 1998 to see the childhood home of Hall of Fame DT John Randle.
Inside Bynum’s journey to get his wife a visa
Inside Bynum's journey to get his wife a visa
Fresh off his stellar game vs. the 49ers, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum catches up with Peter King to discuss the process of getting his wife a visa to come to the U.S. from the Philippines.
Moral of the story through 7 weeks of NFL season
Moral of the story through 7 weeks of NFL season
Peter King and Myles Simmons discuss the biggest lesson they have learned throughout the first seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season: one game does not mean anything for any one team.
Titans are ‘open for business’ ahead of deadline
Titans are 'open for business' ahead of deadline
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through some potential scenarios where Derrick Henry, and even DeAndre Hopkins, could get traded before next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.
40-For-40: Breaking Taylor suspension story
40-For-40: Breaking Taylor suspension story
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he reflects on breaking the news of Lawrence Taylor's four-game suspension in the 1988 season and how he was inspired by the movie, All the President's Men.
TNF Analytics reveals the ‘hidden game’ in NFL
TNF Analytics reveals the 'hidden game' in NFL
Sam Schwartzstein from Amazon Prime TNF Analytics joins Peter King to discuss the new way to watch the NFL, the impact of AI and analytics in football and predicting which defensive players are likely to blitz.