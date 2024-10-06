Watch Now
Lawrence: Win vs. Colts gives Jaguars 'confidence'
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence explains how the team can build off its win against the Indianapolis Colts, discussing how Jacksonville showed improvements in Week 5.
Jackson reflects on Week 5 win vs. Bengals
Lamar Jackson discusses how the Baltimore Ravens were able to pull out a win against the divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals, crediting the play of his defense and his team's composure in Week 5.
Stroud: Texans playing ‘complementary football’
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud breaks down his performance against the Buffalo Bills, explaining how all three sides of the ball are playing cohesively through five weeks.
Daniels FaceTimes Florio to discuss historic start
Jayden Daniels hops on FaceTime with Mike Florio to break down the Commanders' win vs. the Browns and his name being in MVP talks just five games into his rookie season.
Steelers’ Washington is an under-the-radar SNF bet
Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry agree Steelers TE Darnell Washington could be worth an extended look from bettors in Pittsburgh's clash with Dallas on Sunday Night Football.
Berry believes Cardinals’ Murray will bounce back
Matthew Berry projects the rest-of-season outlook for his 'Ride or Die' pick Kyler Murray, detailing why his rapport with Marvin Harrison Jr. and return of Trey McBride are reasons for optimism.
Lamb, Fields lead Cowboys-Steelers player props
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal their favorite bets for the Week 5 slate with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, including looks at Justin Fields, CeeDee Lamb and others on Sunday Night Football.
Expect a ‘different’ version of Fields vs. Cowboys
Matthew Berry & Co. look ahead to Cowboys vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, explaining why Dallas' offense is "one-dimensional" outside of its stars and how Justin Fields can step up.
Watt’s ability ‘to rise up’ helps define him
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sits down with Tony Dungy to share his thoughts on All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt and what defines the former Defensive Player of the Year on the field.
Tomlin, Dungy break down film on Watt, Lamb
Mike Tomlin and Tony Dungy break down game film on All-Pros T.J. Watt and CeeDee Lamb ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Aiyuk set for ‘get-right, breakout game’ vs. ARI?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look ahead to the NFL Week 5 slate, arguing that Brandon Aiyuk could right the ship, both Bengals running backs are startable and Jordan Whittington could make an impact.
Week 5 pick-up lines: Smith-Njigba, Reed overs
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers try to sell Matthew Berry on their NFL Week 5 pick-up lines, with Jaxon Smith Njigba's and Jayden Reed's overs both enticing plays.
Legette, Sermon, Tolbert are under-the-radar plays
Denny Carter joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to offer up some under-the-radar players worth a look in fantasy football, including the Panthers' Xavier Legette, Colts' Trey Sermon and Cowboys' Jalen Tolbert.