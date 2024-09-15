Watch Now
Daniels 'feels blessed' after first NFL victory
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels discusses his first NFL victory and heaps praise on kicker Austin Seibert who made seven field goals in the win against the New York Giants.
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Mike Florio outlines the next steps for Tua Tagvailoa, to get cleared and then decide what he wants to do next, as well as what QB options the Dolphins have if needed.
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Mike Florio explains how Deshaun Watson could be at risk to lose his guaranteed money and why it’s big the plaintiff is willing to cooperate with the league.
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore
Mike Florio details the Buccaneers' road victory over the Detroit Lions, explaining why Baker Mayfield and Tampa Bay won't be doubted anymore.
Carr commends Saints’ D for constant ‘challenge’
Derek Carr sheds light on how the Saints' defense has pushed the offense daily in practice and laid the groundwork for a better unit this season.
Darnold feeling trust from O’Connell, Vikings
After leading his team to a big win over the San Francisco 49ers, Sam Darnold comments on the trust that the entire Minnesota Vikings organization has in each other, helping the team start the season 2-0.
Mixon, Stafford lead NFL Week 2 player prop bets
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew reveal their favorite prop bets for the NFL Week 2 slate, with eyes on Joe Mixon, Matthew Stafford, Travis Etienne, and more.
Williams belongs on fantasy benches vs. Texans
FF Pregame previews fantasy storylines for Bears vs. Texans on Sunday Night Football, sharing why managers should sit rookie QB Caleb Williams and expect another big game from Joe Mixon.
Tagovailoa’s injury points to larger issues in NFL
Dan Le Batard reacts to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tau Tagovailoa's head injury in the second half of the Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills.
Tua leaves game in ‘disastrous’ loss to Bills
The Dan Le Batard Show reacts to the Dolphins' disappointing showing against the Bills, breaking down Tua Tagovailoa's concussion and the events that happened prior to it.
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers pitch their favorite Week 2 bets to Matthew Berry, making the case for the Saints +6.5 vs. the Cowboys and Brian Robinson Jr. to go for over 68.5 yards from scrimmage vs. the Giants.
Browns’ Ford is a ‘plug and play’ RB with upside
Denny Carter joins Fantasy football Happy Hour to explain why Jerome Ford, Greg Dortch, Alexander Mattison and Devaughn Vele all bring underappreciated fantasy value.
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss Christian McCaffrey's injury outlook heading into Week 2, explaining why San Francisco shouldn't push its star running back to play this early in the season.