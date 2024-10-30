Watch Now
What can Richardson learn from Allen?
Dan Patrick draws comparisons to Anthony Richardson and a young Josh Allen, discussing what's next for the Florida product after being benched for Joe Flacco.
Up Next
Colts can’t let Jefferson beat them on SNF
Colts can't let Jefferson beat them on SNF
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Colts and Vikings in Week 9, explaining why Indianapolis can't let Justin Jefferson beat them.
Daniels, Nix eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 9
Daniels, Nix eatin' good heading into NFL Week 9
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth look at the rookie quarterbacks that have impressed throughout the first two months of the season, including Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.
Flacco brings ‘stability’ as Colts starting QB
Flacco brings 'stability' as Colts starting QB
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth analyze the Indianapolis Colts' benching of second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and look ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9.
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?
The FFHH crew breaks down the Baltimore Ravens' trade for Diontae Johnson, discussing is fit on a roster with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as receiving options.
Is Herbert ‘back on the fantasy radar?’
Is Herbert 'back on the fantasy radar?'
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Justin Herbert's progression with the Chargers, Calvin Ridley's fantasy outlook after a big game and Sam LaPorta returning to top-tier tight end status.
Colts’ fantasy outlook with Flacco as starter
Colts' fantasy outlook with Flacco as starter
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to the Indianapolis Colts benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco, discussing the move and what it means for the team moving forward.
Ravens, Cardinals lead early line Week 9 bets
Ravens, Cardinals lead early line Week 9 bets
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. give their favorite early line bets for Week 9, making the case for the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams to cover.
Diggs injury gives opportunity to HOU playmakers
Diggs injury gives opportunity to HOU playmakers
The FFHH crew explain break down Stefon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury, discussing how his absence will create more opportunities for players such as Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon.
Start Reed, sit Robinson in Week 9
Start Reed, sit Robinson in Week 9
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through the pass-catchers to start and sit in Week 9, explaining why they still like Jayden Reed despite a couple of quiet weeks in fantasy.
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
The FHH crew explain why they like Nick Chubb but don't like Javonte Williams in Week 9, discussing the positives and negatives of both players.
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why fantasy managers should still have faith in Geno Smith despite a rough showing against the Buffalo Bills last week.
Simms: This isn’t end of road for Richardson
Simms: This isn't end of road for Richardson
Chris Simms joined Dan Patrick to dive into into the latest NFL headlines, including the state of the Jets, the future of Anthony Richardson and the chance of Deion Sanders leaving college football to coach in the NFL.